Việt Nam recognised in Agoda's Repeat Visitor Ranking

HCM CITY – Việt Nam has been named one of the top five countries in Agoda’s latest Repeat Visitor Ranking.

Also, Đà Nẵng City stands out as one of Asia’s most captivating travel destinations.

The ranking, based on booking data from the first half of the year, highlights the destinations with the highest number of returning visitors, with Việt Nam solidly positioned after Japan and Thailand, followed by Malaysia and Indonesia.

Notably, this year, Đà Nẵng has broken into the top 10 most revisited cities in Asia for the first time, marking an impressive achievement, especially considering that no Vietnamese cities made the list in 2024.

The dynamic coastal city has now joined the elite roster of Asia’s most magnetic destinations, underscoring the increasing affinity for Việt Nam's diverse appeal.

When it comes to cities within Việt Nam that continually attract travelers, the top five include Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, HCM City, Hà Nội, and Phú Quốc Island.

Coastal gems like Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, and Phú Quốc retain their allure with their sunny beaches, laid-back ambiance, and welcoming resorts. On the other hand, Hà Nội and HCM City enchant repeat visitors with their lively spirit, rich heritage, and vibrant culinary scenes, which offer an ideal mix of relaxation and cultural immersion.

These destinations demonstrate that a single trip may not suffice. Travellers are often drawn back to their favourite spots to explore further, revisit beloved locations, or simply immerse themselves in familiar surroundings.

Agoda's data reveals that many travellers return to the same destination multiple times within the initial six-month period, confirming the magnetic allure of these unforgettable places.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director at Agoda, shared: “Việt Nam’s emergence as a top destination for return travelers in Asia reflects the country’s diverse and evolving appeal. From vibrant urban hubs to stunning coastal escapes, Việt Nam offers compelling experiences that keep visitors coming back.”

The ranking also showcases other renowned returning destinations, including Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Bali, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru in Malaysia, comprising the top ten list. Each locale presents a unique blend of attractions, ranging from culinary pleasures to cultural encounters, ensuring that there is always something new to discover. – VNS