Hà Nội outlines plan for Creative and Design Festival 2026

HÀ NỘI — Đồng Xuân Market and other heritage sites, including Hàng Đậu Water Tower, the city gate of Ô Quan Chưởng in the Old Quarter and several cultural centres, are set to become the focal points of next year’s Hà Nội Creative and Design Festival, officials and experts say.

The city’s Department of Culture and Sports (DoCS) recently held a meeting to gather opinions on organising the event in 2026 and to set a long-term vision for 2030.

Speaking at the meeting, DoCS Director Bạch Liên Hương emphasised that the festival is seen as a platform to connect the creative community, contributing to the formation of a sustainable cultural ecosystem.

“Organising the event every two years will help us prepare more thoroughly, promote new ideas and spread the creative spirit to all social classes,” Hương said.

As a long-time companion in organising and a participant in the festival, Bùi Thị Thanh Hương, deputy editor-in-chief in charge of Architecture Magazine and deputy head of next year’s organising board, shared her experiences and insights after four editions of the festival from 2021-2024. She also outlined a vision for the 2025-30 period.

According to Hương, the festival needs to evolve from an annual event into a 'sustainable urban creative platform,' with four main orientations and a mission to spread and promote the creative values of architecture, culture and community.

The deputy head of the organising board also presented specific goals, festival routes, expected themes and the stages for implementing the plan.

Meanwhile, architects, experts and artists also contributed numerous ideas to the plan for organising the 2026 festival.

Architect Nguyễn Hồng Quang said that the central stage of the 2026 festival is expected to be located in the Đồng Xuân Market area, connecting heritage sites such as Hàng Đậu Water Tower and other cultural areas.

In addition, artists, architects and curators proposed artistic ideas, including festival ecosystems, design-craft activities and creative-economic models.

They suggested themes for the 2026 event and ways to implement activities in heritage spaces, as well as mechanisms for community and business coordination in developing creative infrastructure.

Architect Hoàng Thúc Hào believes that creativity is not only needed to promote the economy but also to nurture culture.

"Each event needs to become a driving force for development, contributing to maintaining creative centres and mobile spaces every year, heading forwards to promote Hà Nội’s creative network to regional and international levels," he said.

He also shared a plan to organise the 2026 International Architecture Festival, hosted by the Việt Nam Association of Architects, with the aim of accompanying and resonating with the Hà Nội Creative and Design Festival, creating a forum for international exchange between architects, artists and the creative community.

The Hà Nội Festival for Creative and Design is an annual event organised by the capital city’s culture authority since 2021. It is among a series of activities held by the city to fulfil its commitment to UNESCO since joining the Global Creative Cities Network.

After being held four times successfully, the festival has become one of the most anticipated public events, contributing to the positioning and promotion of the capital’s brand as a Creative City.

According to a plan dated April 11 by the Hà Nội People’s Committee on organising activities to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2025, the authority decided that the Hà Nội Festival of Creative and Design will be held every two years.

In recognising and responding to dedicated opinions and contributions from experts, DoCS Director Hương said: "The department will collect opinions, propose appropriate policies and support mechanisms, in order to maintain creative activities not only within the framework of the festival but also to become a driving force for sustainable economic development of the capital."

The previous event was held in November 2024 under the theme Creative Intersection, with over 100 activities designed to engage the community and highlight the arts for the public.

The activities showcased more than 1,000 creative artworks, with contributions from over 500 designers and experts in creative industries, forming a colourful and dynamic celebration.

The main festival venue is located at August Revolution Square, connecting the 'Cultural Heritage' axis of Lý Thái Tổ Street with Lê Thánh Tông Street.

Meanwhile, the 'Creative Economy' axis runs along Tràng Tiền Street, featuring prominent architectural landmarks such as the Children’s Palace, the National History Museum and the University of Science, as well as cultural spaces including Hoàn Kiếm Lake and five flower gardens of Lý Thái Tổ, Diên Hồng, Cổ Tân, 19/8 and Tao Đàn. — VNS