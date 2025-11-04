Compositions on patriotism win national music fest in HCM City

HCM CITY – Fifteen songs and instrumental compositions expressing love for the country and aspiration for advancement were named the best music pieces at the National Open Music Festival, which closed in HCM City on Sunday night.

The works included Tổ Quốc Biết Ơn Mẹ (Gratitude for Mothers) composed by Nguyễn Hải Nam, Thành Phố Tôi Yêu (The City I Love) by Bùi Ngọc Lâm, Hẹn Ước Bắc Nam (Promise for Union of North and South), and Gửi Về Phương Nam (Send Love to the South) by Nguyễn Thuý My.

Vy’s Gửi Về Phương Nam brought the best performance prizes to đàn tỳ bà (a Vietnamese plucked string instrument) artist Nguyễn Diệu Thảo from Hà Nội.

Best performance prizes were also given to 13 other singers and musicians, such as Meritorious Artist Tố Nga with song Bát Giác Nhân Tâm (Eightfold Path and Compassion) composed by Nguyễn Hà, and Tùng Dương with Khát Vọng Vươn Mình (Aspiration for Advancement).

The organisers awarded the promising singer prize to Trần Gia Hưng of Hà Nội with Những Ngôi Sao Không Tắt (Unfading Stars) composed by Trần Gia Cường to lyrics by poet Trần Thế Tuyển, and the most impressive performance prize to singer Khánh Ly with Có Đảng Sáng Soi Vững Bước Ta Đi (The Party Lights Our Path) by Tạ Duy Tuấn.

The National Open Music Festival was co-organised by the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association (VMA) and the HCM City People’s Committee and Culture and Sports Department, beginning on October 29.

The event introduced new compositions and music projects created in 2024 and 2025.

It included around 200 singing and orchestral music performances, reflecting topics of patriotism, culture, national development and international friendship.

The festival attracted around 600 musicians, composers, singers and dancers from around the country.

People’s Artist Nguyễn Quang Vinh, head of the Arts Council, commented that this year’s festival saw many high-quality music products, particularly some relating to important political events.

In the frame of the festival, the Việt Nam Music Association and the Guangxi Arts Institute from China hosted a chamber concert on Sunday Night at the Opera House in Sài Gòn Ward to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The concert featured soloists and musicians from China and the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera, highlighting compositions such as Việt Nam – Trung Hoa by late composer Đỗ Nhuận. — VNS