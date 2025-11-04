Autumn Fair 2025 boosts year-end tourism demand

HÀ NỘI — The Autumn Fair 2025 held in Hà Nội has become a vibrant rendezvous for tourism businesses, travel agencies, and visitors.

More than just a venue to showcase products and services, the fair offered a valuable opportunity for companies to connect directly with customers and partners, while stimulating consumer spending and promoting domestic tourism.

With a wide range of promotional activities from discounted tours and lucky draws to gift vouchers, the event helped travel companies express gratitude to their customers and encouraged travel spending as the year-end season is nearing, contributing to efforts to realise the target of 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic tourists in 2025.

Stronger direct connections

Since opening to the public, the fair’s travel booths have drawn a constant stream of visitors. Eye-catching panels, promotional posters, and open information counters created a lively atmosphere that kept tourists engaged. Visitors were particularly interested in year-end and winter tours, New Year holidays, and Tết (Lunar New Year) travel packages, as well as transport and accommodation services.

Deputy General Director of the Tràng An International Travel Co. Ltd Nguyễn Văn Thanh said the fair brings an opportunity for travel companies to promote their image and introduce new and attractive tourism products at competitive prices.

They have also launched major promotional programmes with discounts of 10–30 per cent to stimulate year-end travel demand, he said.

According to a representative from Vietravel, the company celebrated its 30th anniversary by offering 1,000 e-vouchers worth up to VNĐ1 million (US$38) each for customers booking tours during the event. These vouchers apply to both domestic and international tours, including autumn – winter journeys, Christmas and New Year holidays, and Tết 2026 packages.

Vietravel also introduced discounted combo tours such as trans-Vietnam itineraries or trips to the central region, Phú Quốc, Quy Nhơn, and popular foreign destinations like Thailand, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. All packages are designed as all-inclusive deals covering airfares, hotels, meals, sightseeing tickets and visa services for maximum convenience.

Nguyễn Thúy Mùi, a Hà Nội resident, shared that she found the fair particularly useful while planning a family trip to China for Tet 2026.

“I visited several major travel booths, collected leaflets, compared prices and itineraries, and received detailed advice on visas and destinations. Normally, it would take me days to research online, but here I could get everything clarified within an hour and even secure special group discounts,” she said.

Vũ Xuân Tú, another visitor from Hà Nội, noted that while year-end prices often rise, tour prices here remain reasonable thanks to careful planning by travel companies.

“Two- to three-day tour packages to popular destinations like Tuyên Quang, Lào Cai, and Phú Thọ are affordable and offer more convenience and experiences than self-organised trips,” he added.

Local flavours, cultural highlights

The fair also showcased the participation of provinces and cities nationwide, each bringing unique cultural identities, local specialities, and One Commune – One Product (OCOP) products. Many exhibition booths were beautifully designed, combining regional colours with folk art performances and local delicacies, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience.

A highlight of the event was the booth of the Thái Hải Stilt House Preservation & Ecological Tourism Village from northern Thái Nguyên province – recognised by the World Tourism Organisation as one of the “Best Tourism Villages in the World 2022”.

Its bamboo-decorated space recreated a miniature ethnic village with stilt houses, weaving looms, fragrant tea, and honey products. Visitors could taste traditional Tày dishes and learn about community-based tourism models.

Cù Gia Long, a representative of the village, said the fair helped them connect with other destinations and introduce traditional Tày handicrafts and cuisine such as sticky rice, smoked meat, sausage, and herbal tea.

Nghệ An Province also left an impression with its themed booth “Nghệ An – The Melody of Ví Giặm Folk Songs”. Featuring photos of scenic landscapes, tourism films, and OCOP products, the booth promoted destinations like Cửa Lò Beach, Pù Mát National Park, and the new Đô Lương Legend Resort. The province offered lucky draws with vouchers worth VNĐ100,000–300,000 and discounts of up to 50 per cent for selected services.

Having run for more than a week, the Autumn Fair 2025 not only helped travel and hospitality businesses promote their products and reward loyal customers but also contributed to marketing Việt Nam's destinations, celebrating regional cultures, and stimulating travel demand. — VNA/VNS