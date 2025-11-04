Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Huế Imperial Citadel tourism sites temporarily close due to flooding

November 04, 2025 - 06:25
The suspension will last until the ongoing flooding ends, with the centre to provide further updates.
The water level of Hương River rises, submerging Nghinh Lương Pavilion (Phú Xuân ward) in floodwaters. — VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre announced that starting from 10:00 on November 3, all visitor access to the monuments within the Huế Imperial Citadel has been temporarily suspended, as prolonged downpours has caused floodwaters to rise again.

The suspension will last until the ongoing flooding ends, with the centre to provide further updates.

Previously, from October 27–30, all sites within the citadel also had to close due to exceptionally heavy floods. The floods caused some areas of the Imperial Palace to be inundated to a depth of 0.3–0.5 metres, which affected the landscape, infrastructure, and conservation activities. On October 31 morning, all sites reopened after essential recovery work was completed, ensuring safety for visitors.

As of 10:00 on November 3, the water level on the Hương River at Kim Long station had reached 0.77 metres above warning level 3, and the water level on the Bồ River at Phú Ốc station had exceeded 0.46 metres above warning level 3, causing widespread flooding in the lower reaches of the rivers, low-lying areas, and urban areas of Huế City. — VNA/VNS

Thừa Thiên Huế Huế floods unseasonal downpours flooding

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Joshua Bell in Việt Nam

American violinist Joshua Bell performed in Việt Nam for the first time on Friday night, playing his favourite concerto by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns.
Life & Style

Vĩnh Long celebrates Ok Om Bok Festival

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long is hosting several cultural, tourism and sports activities to celebrate the Ok Om Bok Festival, one of the major festivals of the Khmer people in the South.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom