Huế Imperial Citadel tourism sites temporarily close due to flooding

HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre announced that starting from 10:00 on November 3, all visitor access to the monuments within the Huế Imperial Citadel has been temporarily suspended, as prolonged downpours has caused floodwaters to rise again.

The suspension will last until the ongoing flooding ends, with the centre to provide further updates.

Previously, from October 27–30, all sites within the citadel also had to close due to exceptionally heavy floods. The floods caused some areas of the Imperial Palace to be inundated to a depth of 0.3–0.5 metres, which affected the landscape, infrastructure, and conservation activities. On October 31 morning, all sites reopened after essential recovery work was completed, ensuring safety for visitors.

As of 10:00 on November 3, the water level on the Hương River at Kim Long station had reached 0.77 metres above warning level 3, and the water level on the Bồ River at Phú Ốc station had exceeded 0.46 metres above warning level 3, causing widespread flooding in the lower reaches of the rivers, low-lying areas, and urban areas of Huế City. — VNA/VNS