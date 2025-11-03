Joshua Bell in Việt Nam

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long is hosting several cultural, tourism and sports activities to celebrate the Ok Om Bok Festival, one of the major festivals of the Khmer people in the South.
Visitors can learn about the centuries-old art of Vietnamese puppetry, take photos in a space rich with traditional aesthetics, and enjoy live performances. The witty character Tễu (Uncle Tễu) — a symbol of Vietnamese puppet art — along with buffaloes, fish, dragons, and phoenixes, dances upon the water’s surface, accompanied by children’s laughter and adults’ smiles, rekindling a “flame” of cultural pride at the fair.
With plans to build three international passenger ports by 2030, HCM City aims to unlock the vast potential of cruise tourism, a “gold mine” that could cement its position as Việt Nam’s premier gateway for high-spending international travellers.
UNESCO’s decision to honour and jointly commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Lê Quý Đôn demonstrates the international community’s recognition of Việt Nam's scientific, cultural, and educational heritage, as well as the scholar’s exceptional intellectual contributions.
In early September, the Institute of Religious Studies successfully hosted the first annual forum on the worship rituals, and is planning the 2026 edition, with those from China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea taking part.
Việt Nam is the first, and currently the only, film market in Asia to surpass its pre-COVID-19 revenue level. The market share of Vietnamese films reached 44 per cent in 2024, compared to 25 per cent for American films.