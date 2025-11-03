Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Joshua Bell in Việt Nam

November 03, 2025 - 19:44
American violinist Joshua Bell performed in Việt Nam for the first time on Friday night, playing his favourite concerto by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns.

Life & Style

Vĩnh Long celebrates Ok Om Bok Festival

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long is hosting several cultural, tourism and sports activities to celebrate the Ok Om Bok Festival, one of the major festivals of the Khmer people in the South.
Life & Style

Vietnamese puppetry exhibition: Cultural highlight at Autumn Fair 2025

Visitors can learn about the centuries-old art of Vietnamese puppetry, take photos in a space rich with traditional aesthetics, and enjoy live performances. The witty character Tễu (Uncle Tễu) — a symbol of Vietnamese puppet art — along with buffaloes, fish, dragons, and phoenixes, dances upon the water’s surface, accompanied by children’s laughter and adults’ smiles, rekindling a “flame” of cultural pride at the fair.

