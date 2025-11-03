Joshua Bell in Việt Nam

Visitors can learn about the centuries-old art of Vietnamese puppetry, take photos in a space rich with traditional aesthetics, and enjoy live performances. The witty character Tễu (Uncle Tễu) — a symbol of Vietnamese puppet art — along with buffaloes, fish, dragons, and phoenixes, dances upon the water’s surface, accompanied by children’s laughter and adults’ smiles, rekindling a “flame” of cultural pride at the fair.