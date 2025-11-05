PVI Insurance among Top 3 Non-life Insurers in Asia, marking Việt Nam’s global reach

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance has once again strengthened its international reputation after being named among the Top 3 'General Insurance Companies of the Year' at the 29th Asia Insurance Industry Awards (AIIA).

The annual awards, hosted by Asia Insurance Review magazine in Singapore, honour outstanding organisations and individuals across the region for their exceptional innovation, operational excellence and contribution to the insurance and reinsurance sector.

PVI’s recognition as one of the top three regional insurers underscores the company’s strong growth, international mindset and ability to compete on a continental stage.

The judging panel praised PVI Insurance for its robust growth, transparent risk management and comprehensive digital transformation strategy.

In 2024, the company recorded total revenue of VNĐ20.4 trillion (US$785 million), up nearly 40 per cent year-on-year. By the first nine months of 2025, it had already surpassed its annual target, posting VNĐ21.5 trillion in revenue and VNĐ1.15 trillion in pre-tax profit - an impressive achievement amid global market volatility.

PVI Insurance has also maintained its A– (Excellent) financial strength rating from global credit rating agency AM Best for three consecutive years, reflecting its solid capital base and financial discipline. Its charter capital has risen to VNĐ4.32 trillion, further enhancing its ability to expand global partnerships.

In reinsurance, the firm’s business doubled compared to the same period last year, contributing significantly to profitability and reinforcing its capability in international markets.

PVI has also taken the lead in applying digital technologies and expanding bancassurance, e-commerce and B2B2C channels, enabling customers to access insurance products more quickly and conveniently.

From Việt Nam to Asia

PVI’s innovative “Risk Partner” model – accompanying clients throughout the entire risk management cycle – has distinguished it from traditional insurers and earned high praise from the AIIA jury.

Its success represents not only a milestone for PVI but also for Việt Nam’s insurance industry on its path toward regional integration. From a domestic brand, PVI has expanded its reach to markets such as China, Malaysia, Germany and the United States through various reinsurance projects and partnerships.

With its current scale and growth rate, PVI is on track to become Việt Nam’s first insurer to achieve $1 billion in revenue and over VNĐ1 trillion in profit in 2025.

“This honour recognises our continuous efforts to maintain a leading position in Việt Nam’s non-life insurance market while asserting a strong Vietnamese brand on the Asian insurance map,” said Dương Thanh Francois, chairman of PVI Insurance’s Members’ Council.

PVI’s achievement at one of Asia’s most prestigious insurance awards highlights the growing competitiveness and global ambition of Vietnamese enterprises. — BIZHUB/VNS