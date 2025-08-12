Tourism identified as Hưng Yên’s key economic sector in new era

HƯNG YÊN - After merging with Thái Bình Province, Hưng Yên Province now has greater opportunities to affirm its position as an attractive destination on the northern tourism map.

The northern province is striving to transform tourism into a vital economic sector contributing to its sustainable development strategy towards 2030.

Before the merger, Thái Bình Province was home to 2,969 historical sites, including two special national relics - Keo Pagoda and the historical site of the tomb and temple dedicated to the Trần Emperors.

It is a region rich in culture, with 585 traditional festivals and 91 traditional crafts, such as Nguyễn village cáy cake, Đồng Xâm silver engraving, Minh Lãng embroidery, and Tiên Lễ mat weaving.

Meanwhile, the former Hưng Yên Province boasts a rich system of historical and cultural sites, totaling 1,803 sites of various types. Among these, there are four special national relic clusters, 177 national relics, and 279 provincial relics, along with eight national treasures. The ancient town of Phố Hiến, once a bustling trading port, symbolises prosperity, commerce, and multiculturalism, and has now become a distinctive cultural tourism destination of the province.

Entering a new era, Hưng Yên Province recognises that tourism is not just a service but also a comprehensive economic sector that needs to be developed systematically and professionally. It aims to reach the target of attracting over 4 million tourists, with total revenue expected to exceed VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$75 million) this year.

Prioritising tourism

Hưng Yên is prioritising several types of tourism for development, including cultural and spiritual tourism linked to historical sites. This focus aims to enrich visitors' understanding of the region's heritage.

Additionally, the province is emphasising ecological and resort tourism in riverside areas and green agricultural regions, providing opportunities for relaxation and appreciation of the natural landscape. Community-based tourism also plays a significant role, allowing visitors to engage directly with local cultures and traditions.

Moreover, Hưng Yên is developing waterway tourism, expanding routes that connect with Hà Nội, former Hải Dương, and former Thái Bình. Regional connectivity is essential, as it facilitates the linking of tours and routes with nearby areas such as Thái Nguyên, Ninh Bình, and Quảng Ninh. This comprehensive strategy aims to establish a sustainable regional tourism system, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Inter-provincial tourism routes connecting heritage, culture, and ecology are gradually taking shape. This development creates convenience for tourists and encourages longer stays.

At the same time, Hưng Yên is expanding international cooperation and promotion efforts in Western Europe, North America, Northeast Asia, and ASEAN to attract international tourists. Various tourism promotion activities have been organised, such as tourism weeks and conferences, to showcase the new image of Hưng Yên's tourism to both domestic and international visitors.

Green - cultural - smart tourism

According to Phạm Văn Hiệu, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Hưng Yên Province, Hưng Yên has gained a new strength after the merger - coastal tourism.

The extended province boasts the Thụy Trường mangrove forest, along with the pristine beaches of Cồn Vành and Cồn Đen, which present significant potential for coastal ecological tourism.

Recently, the former Thái Bình Province held a groundbreaking ceremony for two key projects - the construction of the Cồn Vành Golf Course and the Ba Lạt Cargo Port Development Project. These initiatives aim to create new momentum for the development of the marine economy and high-end tourism.

To maximise the value of cultural heritage sites, Hưng Yên is implementing a heritage journey titled "One Journey - Many Destinations". The locality is developing cultural and spiritual heritage routes that link local attractions while expanding connections with neighbouring provinces like Hà Nội, Hải Dương, and the former Thái Bình.

The development of tourism in tandem with heritage preservation not only boosts the local economy but also spreads the values of the national culture to both domestic and international communities.

The ancient town of Phố Hiến is regarded as the centre of spiritual tourism in northern Việt Nam. Once a famous international trading port, this area boasts a complex of over 100 heritage sites, including temples, pagodas, communal houses, and shrines. This diverse system of multi-religious and multi-cultural heritage is a rare gem in the Red River Delta, showcasing the region's rich historical and cultural significance.

Highlights such as Trần Temple, Hiến Pagoda, Xích Đằng Literature Temple, Chuông Pagoda, and Mẫu Temple serve as captivating spiritual destinations for tourists interested in exploring cultural history.

Several cultural and spiritual tourism routes are being developed, including the Phố Hiến - Đa Hòa Temple - Dạ Trạch - Văn Giang route, which is tied to local folk rituals and beliefs.

Another initiative is the river tourism route from Hà Nội to Hưng Yên along the Hồng River, connecting riverside temples and offering a blend of spiritual experiences and ecological exploration.

There are also plans to link heritage sites with the former provinces of Hải Dương, Thái Bình, and Hà Nam, forming a "spiritual thread" throughout the Red River Delta.

Hưng Yên emphasises not only the expansion of tourism but also its quality, value, and sustainability. The "green tourism" model, which links conservation with development, is being tested at various ecological tourism sites, such as the Ecogarden farm, the Đại Đồng – Văn Giang tourism area, and the clean agricultural village in Khoái Châu.

Ensuring environmental sustainability and building a robust tourism sector are key priorities for Hưng Yên. The province views tourism as a "smokeless industry" and aims for professional, creative, attractive, modern, and culturally rich development that integrates multiple sectors.

Digital transformation

According to Hiệu, Hưng Yên Province is enhancing the application of information technology in tourism during this strong digital transformation period.

Many heritage sites within the province have been equipped with QR codes, digital tourism maps and digitised historical documents, and promoted on various social media platforms.

The province is calling for investment to upgrade transportation infrastructure, boat docks, and parking areas at major heritage sites, while also training a team of tour guides and local residents to become professional in the tourism sector.

Collaborating with major technology and travel companies helps enhance the province’s access to both domestic and international tourism markets, particularly targeting young travellers and independent tourists.

Heritage preservation linked to sustainable development is also another focus of the locality. Hưng Yên has emphasised the restoration and enhancement of heritage sites, while integrating traditional education programmes and experiential activities into spiritual spaces. In this process, local residents not only serve as guardians of the heritage but also as tourism providers, creating stable incomes and raising awareness about cultural preservation.

With rich heritage resources, a diverse system of historical sites, clear political determination, and a suitable development strategy, Hưng Yên is gradually affirming its role as a centre for spiritual tourism in the Red River Delta and has the potential to become a highlight of northern tourism by 2025. VNS