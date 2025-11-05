State steering committee for key energy programmes, projects set up

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday signed Decision No. 2433/QD-TTg regarding the establishment of the State Steering Committee for Key National Programmes, Projects, and Works in the Energy Sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn are appointed as the head of the steering committee, while Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên is its permanent deputy head, and Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc serves as its deputy head. The Ministry of Industry and Trade acts as its standing agency.

The steering committee is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in researching, delivering advice and recommendations, and proposing directions and solutions to address important and inter-sectoral issues in order to ensure the progress of national programmes, projects, and key works in the energy sector, in accordance with regulations and the resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government, as well as the decisions and directives of the Prime Minister.

It also assists the Prime Minister in directing, coordinating, and urging ministries, sectors and localities to solve important, inter-sectoral issues arising during the implementation process.

The steering committee is responsible for directing, monitoring, and expediting the settlement, within authorised competence, of difficulties and obstacles related to land clearance for these key national energy programmes, projects, and works. VNA/VNS