Việt Nam honours Russian friend with Friendship Order

MOSCOW The Friendship Order, the highest distinction granted by the Vietnamese State to foreigners, has been bestowed upon Anatoli Dmitrievich Artamonov, Chair of the Federation Council Committee on the Budget and Financial Markets and former Governor of Kaluga Oblast.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi, on behalf of the President of Việt Nam, presented the order at a ceremony held on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Khôi said the Vietnamese President's decision to present the Friendship Order to Artamonov reflects Việt Nam’s respect for and recognition of his contributions to the cooperation between Kaluga Oblast and Việt Nam. His efforts have helped deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

During his tenure as Governor of Kaluga and in his current post, Artamonov has actively supported investment projects by Vietnamese enterprises, especially the TH Group’s major dairy project in Kaluga.

The project, backed by high-ranking leaders of both countries including President Vladimir Putin, late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has become a vivid example of the effective, practical, and mutually beneficial cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia in the new period.

Thanking the Vietnamese leadership for the honour, Artamonov said that amid complex global geopolitical developments, the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow, with regular exchanges at all levels, including the close cooperation between the Federation Council and the Vietnamese National Assembly in sharing legislative experience and coordinating actions at international forums.

Artamonov also spoke highly of Việt Nam’s remarkable socio-economic progress. He noted that from a war-torn country once receiving support from the Soviet Union, Việt Nam has achieved impressive economic growth under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He added Russia is eager to learn from Việt Nam’s experience, and that Việt Nam is enhancing its foothold in hi-tech manufacturing, becoming not only a gateway but also a key partner in Russia's strategy for expanding cooperation with Asia. VNA/VNS