13th Party Central Committee’s 14th plenum opens

HÀ NỘI The 14th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee convened in Hà Nội on Wednesday morning.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivered the opening speech while Politburo member and State President Lương Cường presided over the opening session.

The 14th plenum is held in the context of the entire Party, people, and military completing the tasks and targets for the year, as well as preparing for the 14th National Party Congress.

At this event, the Party Central Committee will focus on issues concerning the 14th National Party Congress preparation, and others on Party building and political system building.

In his opening speech, General Secretary Lâm emphasised: “Despite a short period of time and heavy workload, this is a critical moment when we must make extra efforts, make the most of our time, and work with a spirit of overcoming challenges, surpassing ourselves with strategic thinking and drastic action for the national interest, the benefit of the people, and the leadership role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.”

He urged participants to take full responsibility before the Party and the people, promote collective intelligence, be candid and constructive, and decisively choose the optimal solutions for the nation's benefits, as well as contribute opinions on the agenda of the meeting.

The plenum is scheduled to last until November 6. VNA/VNS