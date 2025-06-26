Party chief receives Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for newly appointed Australian Ambassador Gillian Bird, during which he expressed his belief that the diplomat, with her extensive experience and deep understanding of the region, would make significant contributions to advancing the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Expressing his appreciation for the positive and effective development of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership across various areas, the Party chief affirmed that Australia is one of Việt Nam’s top comprehensive strategic partners in the region.

He noted that Việt Nam treasures valuable assistance that the Australian government and people have extended to Việt Nam over the past 50 years. The iconic cable-stayed bridges built in the southwest and the more than 100,000 Vietnamese students trained in Australia stand as vivid symbols of this strong friendship and sound cooperation, he said.

Ambassador Bird expressed her admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable socio-economic achievements and its long-term strategic vision to enter a new era of growth. She praised Vietnam’s ongoing institutional reforms and efforts to streamline its central and local apparatus for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The Party chief suggested several priority areas for the two countries to enhance cooperation, including bolstering political and diplomatic ties through exchanges at all levels, and effectively implementing existing high-level agreements into concrete “new-symbol” projects, notably the Joint Statement on the upgrade of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Action Programme for 2024–2027. Other areas include economic connectivity, targeting a two-way trade of US$20 billion and doubling mutual investment; security and defence cooperation; and collaboration in education, training, science and technology, climate change, the environment, and energy.

The Ambassador thanked the Party chief for his insightful guidance on the future of bilateral ties and reaffirmed that Australia views Việt Nam as a key partner in its Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 and encourages Australian businesses to enhance investment in Việt Nam.

The Party leader expressed his appreciation for the Australian government’s support for the Vietnamese community living and studying in Australia, and asked the Ambassador to continue serving as a bridge to help facilitate their integration and development. VNS