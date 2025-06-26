President receives outgoing Iranian ambassador

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường held a reception for outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Việt Nam Ali Akbar Nazari on Thursday in Hà Nội.

President Cường lauded the diplomat for promoting business connectivity and cultural exchanges, especially during the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Expressing solidarity with the Iranian people amid challenges, the President welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement, hoping it will bring peace and stability to the region. Việt Nam, he reiterated, stays steadfast in settling all differences through dialogue and diplomacy, grounded in international law.

Việt Nam always values its friendship with Iran and looks forward to stronger all-around cooperation, he said, hoping that Nazari, with deep affinity for Việt Nam, will keep championing bilateral ties, regardless of future positions he may hold.

Nazari, in reply, spotlighted the string of cooperation agreements inked during his tenure and positive coordination at international organisations and multilateral forums. In his view, there remains untapped potential in economic and trade relations, and with shared determination, the two sides could soon achieve the target of US$2 billion in trade turnover.

The diplomat also underlined the importance of maintaining high-level exchanges and reiterated an invitation from the President of Iran for President Cuong to visit Iran at an appropriate time.

He concluded by affirming that he will always cherish the affection shown by the Vietnamese State and people and pledging to continue pushing the Việt Nam–Iran partnership forward, wherever he may serve in the future. — VNA/VNS