PM Chính visits iconic site of Communist Party of China in Shanghai

SHANGHAI – As part of his working trip to China, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday visited the Memorial Hall of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Pudong district, a development model in the new era of Shanghai as well as China.

The historical site, located in Shanghai's Huangpu district, is considered the spiritual birthplace of the CPC, where 13 delegates representing over 50 Chinese communists held their first national congress on July 23, 1921. However, due to police interference, the meeting was moved to a boat on Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, where the CPC’s establishment was officially declared.

Covering more than 36,000 sq.m, the site includes exhibits of historical documents, photographs, artefacts, and personal items of the founding delegates, including original manuscripts by CPC founders Li Dazhao and Chen Duxiu.

Since opening to the public in 1952, the site has welcomed many domestic and international visitors.

Writing in the site's guestbook, PM Chính expressed his admiration and congratulations on the remarkable achievements of the CPC in leading the revolution and building a civilised, prosperous, harmonious, and modern nation.

On the afternoon of the same day, PM Chính visited an exhibition on the development and opening-up of Pudong at the Shanghai Pudong Exhibition Hall.

Located on the east side of the Huangpu River, Pudong is considered the most bustling area of Shanghai today. It is hard to imagine that prior to 1990, the area was largely riverside farmland. In 1990, China introduced a comprehensive master plan to develop Pudong into a modern urban area.

Over the past 35 years, Pudong has undergone a spectacular transformation, evolving into one of the most prosperous and dynamic regions in the world.

To commemorate Pudong’s remarkable journey, the exhibition hall was established to showcase its development milestones and major reform achievements since 1990. The exhibition provides a comprehensive narrative of the area’s progress and the bold reforms that have defined its growth trajectory.

The exhibition is organised into seven thematic sections, offering a systematic presentation of Pudong’s 35-year journey. Through timeline displays, scene reconstructions, multimedia interaction, and other innovative formats, the exhibition highlights major events and landmark reform measures. Key topics include infrastructure development, the establishment of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, and other groundbreaking accomplishments. VNS