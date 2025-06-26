Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Students nationwide finishes first day of 2025 National High School Graduation Exams

June 26, 2025 - 22:19
Students across Việt Nam completed the first day of the 2025 National High School Graduation Exams on Thursday with mixed results and opinions regarding this year's test questions.

 

Candidates discussed their work after finishing the Mathematics exam in Hà Nội VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

HÀ NỘI After 120 minutes of the Literature test in the morning and 90 minutes of the Mathematics test in the evening of Thursday, high school students across Việt Nam completed the first day of the 2025 National High School Graduation Exams.

On June 27, students following the 2018 General Education Programme will take two elective subjects in the morning. Meanwhile, those under the 2006 curriculum will sit either of the two combined subject tests in the morning and the Foreign Language exam in the afternoon. — VNS

  

Candidates in Hà Nội beamed with joy after completing the Mathematics exam. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

  

Dozens of parents waited to pick up candidates outside an examination site at Trưng Vương Secondary School, Hoàn Kiếm District. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

 

A students was greeted with a birthday cake and birthday wishes from parents and friends after leaving the Trưng Vương Secondary School examination site in Hà Nội. Today was also the girl's birthday. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

  

Students at an examination site in Quảng Ninh province before the Mathematics exam on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân

  

Parents in Quảng Ninh picking up their children after the Mathematics exam concluded. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân

  

All smiles for students at a school in An Giang Province. VNA/VNS Photo

  

Students at an examination site in Đắk Lắk discussing about the Mathematics exam, which were called on social media as 'more difficult' but received praises for 

  

Parents waited in the heat at Hoàng Văn Thụ High School for Gifted Students in Hoà Bình City. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt

  

Students in Hải Dương discussing and cross-checking their results in the Mathematics test. VNA/VNS Photo

  

Students in Nghệ An province doing the Literature exam. Over 40,000 students in the province participated in this year's examinations. VNA/VNS Photo Bích Huệ

  

Students in Hồ Chí Minh City's Nguyễn Hữu Huân High School lining up to enter the exam rooms before the Literature test begin. Over 99,500 students registered for the tests in the city this year. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hoài

  

A girl in Hà Nội smiles after finishing her Mathematics test. The Graduation exams will continue on Friday for this girl alongside 1.16 million other students who registered for the exam. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

 

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom