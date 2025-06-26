Students nationwide finishes first day of 2025 National High School Graduation Exams
1.
|Candidates discussed their work after finishing the Mathematics exam in Hà Nội VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
HÀ NỘI After 120 minutes of the Literature test in the morning and 90 minutes of the Mathematics test in the evening of Thursday, high school students across Việt Nam completed the first day of the 2025 National High School Graduation Exams.
On June 27, students following the 2018 General Education Programme will take two elective subjects in the morning. Meanwhile, those under the 2006 curriculum will sit either of the two combined subject tests in the morning and the Foreign Language exam in the afternoon. — VNS
|Candidates in Hà Nội beamed with joy after completing the Mathematics exam. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
|Dozens of parents waited to pick up candidates outside an examination site at Trưng Vương Secondary School, Hoàn Kiếm District. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
|A students was greeted with a birthday cake and birthday wishes from parents and friends after leaving the Trưng Vương Secondary School examination site in Hà Nội. Today was also the girl's birthday. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
|Students at an examination site in Quảng Ninh province before the Mathematics exam on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân
|Parents in Quảng Ninh picking up their children after the Mathematics exam concluded. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân
|All smiles for students at a school in An Giang Province. VNA/VNS Photo
|Students at an examination site in Đắk Lắk discussing about the Mathematics exam, which were called on social media as 'more difficult' but received praises for
|Parents waited in the heat at Hoàng Văn Thụ High School for Gifted Students in Hoà Bình City. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt
|Students in Hải Dương discussing and cross-checking their results in the Mathematics test. VNA/VNS Photo
|Students in Nghệ An province doing the Literature exam. Over 40,000 students in the province participated in this year's examinations. VNA/VNS Photo Bích Huệ
|Students in Hồ Chí Minh City's Nguyễn Hữu Huân High School lining up to enter the exam rooms before the Literature test begin. Over 99,500 students registered for the tests in the city this year. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hoài
|A girl in Hà Nội smiles after finishing her Mathematics test. The Graduation exams will continue on Friday for this girl alongside 1.16 million other students who registered for the exam. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng