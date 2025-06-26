Students nationwide finishes first day of 2025 National High School Graduation Exams

HÀ NỘI After 120 minutes of the Literature test in the morning and 90 minutes of the Mathematics test in the evening of Thursday, high school students across Việt Nam completed the first day of the 2025 National High School Graduation Exams.

On June 27, students following the 2018 General Education Programme will take two elective subjects in the morning. Meanwhile, those under the 2006 curriculum will sit either of the two combined subject tests in the morning and the Foreign Language exam in the afternoon. — VNS