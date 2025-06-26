Google, public security ministry join hands in anti-scam campaign

HÀ NỘI — A landmark partnership between Google and the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention and Control was announced on Thursday, aiming to prevent online scams.

This social-first educational initiative is designed to arm Vietnamese citizens with the knowledge to identify and avoid sophisticated online scams and fraud, reinforcing the secure foundation necessary for a prosperous digital society.

In an increasingly digitised world, Vietnamese internet users face a growing number of online threats.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Security, over 6,000 cases of cybercrime were detected in 2024, with total damages exceeding VNĐ12 trillion (US$459 million).

A recent report also revealed that 70 per cent of the population has encountered at least one scam call or message each month. These figures highlight the urgent need to widely disseminate knowledge and practical cybersecurity skills among the public.

According to the cybersecurity department, the seven most common types of fraud are:

Impersonation of Educational Institutions Scams

Frozen Fund Recovery Scams

Service Payment Scams

Online Shopping and Travel Scams

Authority Impersonation Scams

Romance Scams for Financial Gain

Fake Platform Investment Scams

Google Việt Nam’s managing director Marc Woo said a safe and secure internet is the foundation upon which Việt Nam's vibrant digital economy is built.

Google recognises the escalating threat of online scams, and we are committed to leveraging our technology to combat this critical challenge, he added.

“We’ve seen firsthand how these scams erode trust and cause significant hardship. This comprehensive partnership with the Ministry of Public Security is a testament to our deep-seated dedication to building a more secure digital environment for all Vietnamese citizens,” he said.

As part of this campaign, over 200 YouTube creators have signed up to serve as key amplifiers with their immense reach and authentic voices, integrating crucial anti-scam messages and personal stories into interactive games and engaging content, to share with millions of their followers.

Additionally, the campaign features a series of eight educational and powerful one-minute videos. These videos, starring experts from both Google and the Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention and Control, will demystify the seven most common types of fraud and provide audiences with precise prevention tools.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Bá Sơn, deputy director of the Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention and Control, said: “We consider public education, especially raising citizens’ awareness, as a key pillar in reducing online fraud.

He added: “Effectively implementing this effort calls for the collective effort of the entire society to build a safe and healthy online environment. In particular, the participation and coordination of international companies with large user bases in Việt Nam are essential.

“We highly appreciate the initiative, cooperative spirit and thorough preparation demonstrated by all units, as well as the proactive commitment from Google and the content creators."

“This campaign reflects the initiative, determination and responsible collaboration among appropriate authorities, businesses and social organisations in protecting citizens in cyberspace and fostering a secure and trustworthy digital environment,” Sơn added. — VNS