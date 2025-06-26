Khánh Hòa border guards work hard in the fight against drug crime

KHÁNH HÒA — The achievements of the Drug and Crime Prevention Office under the Border Guard in the coastal south-central province of Khánh Hòa are not only a testament to their courage and ingenuity but also clear evidence of the growing professionalism of the specialised force in combating narcotics crime along the maritime border.

The area under the jurisdiction of the Border Guard spans 50 communes, wards and townships in the province, with a coastline stretching more than 385 km.

Given the extensive reach, drug crime prevention and the maintenance of security and public order in border and island areas have become critical responsibilities of the border guard.

Colonel Phạm Trọng Tuyển, Head of the office, said the office had remained steadfast in its mission, always proactive and innovative in every situation over the past two decades since its establishment.

“We see the fight against crime, particularly drug crime, not merely as a duty but as a heartfelt calling for every border guard soldier."

The office has directly led or coordinated efforts in 268 operations and criminal cases, including numerous major drug-related cases.

The efforts have resulted in the arrest of 350 individuals, with 248 cases involving 318 suspects being prosecuted.

An additional 20 cases involving 32 suspects were handed over to relevant authorities for further action.

Seized items included more than 3.5kg of heroin, over 21kg of synthetic drugs, 44kg of cannabis, nearly 90kg of explosives, hundreds of detonators and other items related to ongoing investigations.

Notably, in a case code-named A2-521P, the office worked in concert with the Central Task Force to dismantle a trafficking ring transporting narcotics from the central coastal province of Quảng Trị to the southern region, seizing 10 kg of synthetic drugs and 7 kg of heroin.

In operation A2-1122P in 2022, the office dismantled a drug trafficking ring from the northern mountainous province of Sơn La to Khánh Hòa Province, arresting two suspects and seizing nearly 1.5 kg of heroin.

Fully aware of the increasing sophistication and dangers posed by current criminal activities, the office has placed strong emphasis on intelligence gathering, identifying key hotspots and priority areas, and proactively developing major operations targeting high-risk criminals and networks.

Simultaneously, the Border Guard has bolstered coordination with the police, customs, forestry protection forces and mass organisations to intensify public awareness campaigns about the dangers of drugs, contraband and explosives.

The campaigns have mobilised local residents to report criminal activity, helping to build a firm people-based security posture from the ground up, he said.

Despite facing numerous hardships, the officers and soldiers of the office have shown remarkable bravery and tactical acumen.

They have fulfilled their role as a core, specialised force through diligent intelligence work, investigation, case development and execution of targeted operations, while maintaining close coordination with relevant agencies and local authorities to ensure timely information sharing and effective law enforcement.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Ngọc Thế Nhân, Deputy Head of the office said that the success of the operations is often rooted in sustained local engagement.

"We must first gain a deep understanding of the local area to secure decisive victories in major operations and arrest drug offenders. Many breakthroughs have come with the support and assistance of the people," he said.

Valuable tips from local residents have enabled the authorities to uncover numerous drug cases, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness of crime prevention efforts and contributing to community safety.

The results would not be possible without the coordinated efforts of specialised forces, local Party committees, officials and the broader population.

Speaking about the officers and soldiers dedicated to the fight, Colonel Tạ Quang Dũng, Deputy Commander of the provincial Border Guard, said the office’s personnel continually strive to maintain ethical qualities, lead exemplary lives, and build solidarity within the unit, living up to their role as the frontline force in upholding security and combating crime in border areas.

Flexible strategies

According to Nhân, while strong leadership and institutional support have provided many advantages, significant challenges remain.

Criminals are increasingly exploiting advances in technology, adopting ever more sophisticated and deceptive methods, making reconnaissance and arrest efforts more difficult.

“The situation along the maritime border is particularly volatile, directly impacting social order, especially in tourism, one of the province’s key economic sectors,” he said.

Colonel Phan Thăng Long, Commander of the provincial Border Guard, said that drug crime is becoming more unpredictable and dangerous.

"Offenders are increasingly aggressive, employing high-tech equipment and advanced tactics to evade law enforcement. Crimes with transnational elements are also on the rise."

Faced with this reality, the Party Committee and Command of the provincial Border Guard have stressed the importance of strengthening organisational capacity, expanding training in specialised skills, and accelerating the application of scientific and technological tools in criminal investigations.

They have also called for closer coordination with other key forces, including the police, customs, coast guard and relevant local agencies, while adopting more flexible and effective forms of engagement and enforcement.

“The fight against crime, particularly drug-related crime, is a tough, dangerous and unrelenting battle,” he said.

Yet, having taken on the sacred duty, the soldiers do not waver.

Day and night, across coastal and island territories, they continue to stand firm, acting as an unyielding "steel shield" to prevent the spread of the "white death" and protect the peaceful lives of the people, he added. — VNS