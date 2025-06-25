Using animal-feed oil for humans a grave violation: food administration

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Food Administration (VFA) has warned that using cooking oil intended for animal feed for human consumption is a serious food safety violation.

The announcement was made following a report from the national Vietnam Television (VTV) on Tuesday evening, which showed Hưng Yên Provincial Police dismantling a large-scale counterfeit operation involving food and food additives.

Imported cooking oil meant for animal feed production was packaged and marketed for human consumption under the brand name OFood, a product of Nhật Minh Food Import-Export and Production Co Ltd.

At the investigation agency, Nhật Minh Food’s director Đặng Thị Phương admitted that the oil was supplied to industrial kitchens and restaurants. It is estimated that tens of thousands of tonnes of this cooking oil have been sold on the market.

VTV’s report noted that the company profited approximately 17 per cent more in selling prices by mislabeling the oil for human consumption, while also exploiting a 0 per cent VAT rate applied to animal feed products (compared to the 8 per cent VAT levied on food for human use).

The police have launched prosecution proceedings against three suspects for ‘producing and trading in counterfeit goods that are food or food additives and smuggling.’

The VFA warned that this violation posed a serious food safety hazard and has urged food production and trading facilities to take actions to ensure safety for consumers.

These include demanding full documentation from suppliers, using raw materials for only the declared purpose of use, and immediately reporting any suspicious activities or products to the authorities.

The administration underscored that adhering to the intended use of food ingredients is not only a technical requirement but a mandatory legal obligation.

Any deliberate misuse of ingredients in food production, especially when such products are unsafe for human consumption, will be strictly investigated and handled in accordance with the law, the VFA said. — VNS