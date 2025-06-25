Man fined over $150 for bomb joke at Nội Bài Airport

HÀ NỘI ­— A Vietnamese male passenger was fined for joking that he had a bomb in his carry-on luggage after landing at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội last Sunday, according to the Northern Airports Authority on Monday.

The passenger, who was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH752 from Kuala Lumpur to Hà Nội on June 22, was issued an administrative fine of VNĐ4 million (US$157).

According to the authority, shortly after landing, as the flight attendant stood at the aircraft door to bid farewell to passengers, she inquired about a black box carried by the passenger.

The passenger responded by saying it was a “bomb”.

The flight crew immediately reported the incident to the relevant airport authorities. Upon disembarkation, the passenger was detained by the immigration police at Nội Bài International Airport for questioning.

An inspection of the rectangular black box revealed that it contained a computer keyboard and a mouse.

No suspicious items or prohibited materials were found.

The passenger, identified as N.C.H, admitted that his inappropriate joke stemmed from a lack of awareness.

All relevant parties provided written reports and completed a record of the incident. The passenger, along with his luggage and belongings, was handed over to the Northern Airports Authority.

According to a representative of the Emergency Command Unit at Nội Bài International Airport, this case involved a joke made after the aircraft had landed, which allowed for quicker verification and resolution.

Had the joke been made by a departing passenger, the entire process would have been far more complicated. The flight could have been delayed while all passengers and baggage underwent security re-screening, disrupting the flight schedule and overall terminal operations.

Aviation security and safety are always top priorities for aviation authorities. Even a single joke can have serious consequences, affecting hundreds of passengers and forcing the offender to pay a heavy price in terms of time, money, inconvenience, and even a potential flight ban.

In any situation, whether a threat is real or false, the aviation sector treats it seriously.

Any mention of bombs, firearms, weapons, or terrorism triggers an immediate emergency response involving the flight crew, airport security, and immigration police.

All procedures are carried out thoroughly and precisely to ensure absolute safety, which can cause delays and incur significant additional costs.

Anyone who spreads false information about bombs or weapons can incite panic, disrupt public order, and must take full responsibility.

In addition to administrative penalties, they may also be liable for compensation if damages are caused.

Authorities strongly advise passengers not to make jokes about bombs, terrorism, or weapons anywhere within the airport or on board aircraft.

They are also reminded not to carry or pack replica weapons or explosive devices in their luggage.

Passengers should fully cooperate with airport staff during screening and interviews, and remind companions, especially children, never to joke about such sensitive matters. — VNS