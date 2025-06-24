Politics & Law
Striving for better

June 24, 2025 - 17:39
From being one of the most underdeveloped areas in Lâm Đồng Province, life in Đam Rông District is getting better as local residents find new ways to improve their livelihoods. Growing coffee, durians and raising silkworms for silk are among the ways people are lifting themselves out of poverty.

Society

HCM City court opens trial over bribery in criminal record certification scandal

Among the defendants are Hoàng Quốc Hùng (62, former director of National Centre for Criminal Records), Lương Nhân Hòa (47, former deputy director), Nguyễn Đình Cảnh (34, former deputy head of the general administration division), and Phạm Quang Hậu (47, former associate at Vicco Law Firm), who are charged with accepting bribes.

