Striving for better

From being one of the most underdeveloped areas in Lâm Đồng Province, life in Đam Rông District is getting better as local residents find new ways to improve their livelihoods. Growing coffee, durians and raising silkworms for silk are among the ways people are lifting themselves out of poverty.
The event, the 12th of its kind jointly, was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and Chris Geyskens, Chairwoman of the Belgium chapter of the Hội An – Việt Nam Association for Victims of AO/Dioxin.
In the aftermath of this serious scandal, the police called on all relevant agencies to review forensic psychiatric assessment records dating back to 2020 to uncover and strictly deal with cases involving manipulated assessments to dodge prosecution.
Among the defendants are Hoàng Quốc Hùng (62, former director of National Centre for Criminal Records), Lương Nhân Hòa (47, former deputy director), Nguyễn Đình Cảnh (34, former deputy head of the general administration division), and Phạm Quang Hậu (47, former associate at Vicco Law Firm), who are charged with accepting bribes.