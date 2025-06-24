Belgium golf tournament raises funds for AO victims

BRUSSELS — A friendly golf tournament named “Việt Nam Ambassador’s Cup” was held in Brabant Wallonia Province, Belgium on Sunday to raise funds for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims in Hội An City, Việt Nam’s Quảng Nam Province.

The event, the 12th of its kind jointly, was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and Chris Geyskens, Chairwoman of the Belgium chapter of the Hội An – Việt Nam Association for Victims of AO/Dioxin. It drew the participation of 90 amateur golfers, including diplomats, business leaders, international friends, and members of the Vietnamese community in Belgium.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and the EU Nguyễn Văn Thảo highlighted the significance of the tournament, held amidst the growing ties between the two countries. He expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese community in Belgium, local sponsors, and international friends for their steadfast support, particularly Geyskens and her husband who have worked tirelessly for over a decade to aid Vietnamese AO victims.

Geyskens said she was proud of the growing participation by both Vietnamese and Belgians, calling the event a meaningful way to show community responsibility.

This year tournament raised over 15,000 EUR (US$17,220), which Geyskens will present to the Hội An victims. — VNS