Vinh Airport to close temporarily for repairs from July

HÀ NỘI — Vinh Airport in Nghệ An Province will be temporarily closed from July 1 to December 31 to allow for major repairs to its runway and taxiways, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has announced.

The closure is part of a project to upgrade key infrastructure, including construction works and equipment installation under Package No. 11.

CAAV has directed the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) and Vinh Airport to comply with all regulations on investment, safety, fire prevention and environmental protection during the closure. ACV must coordinate with contractors and submit approved safety and sanitation plans to the Northern Airport Authority, which will oversee inspections throughout the project.

ACV is also working with the Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to issue official aeronautical notices about the closure. VATM is responsible for disseminating these notices under current regulations.

The Ministry of Construction previously approved the temporary closure and assigned CAAV to oversee coordination with local authorities and relevant agencies. — VNS