Hundreds of disadvantaged children given a new lease on life through free surgeries and treatment

HCM CITY — Ten-year-old Duy Quang from Hà Tĩnh Province has always loved singing Vietnamese folk songs. But born with deformities in both hands, he couldn't even hold a microphone—until now.

Thanks to the Children of Vietnam fund by FV Hospital and world-renowned hand surgeon Dr. Stéphane Guero, Quang recently underwent life-changing surgery that brought him one step closer to his dream.

Quang was born with congenital heart disease and radial bone deficiency in both arms, causing significant deformities and limiting his ability to perform even basic tasks. Weighing only 20kg at age 10 due to frequent medical issues, Quang requires ongoing treatment.

Despite these difficulties, Quang is a bright, well-mannered student at Xuân Thành Primary School in Nghi Xuân District. His optimism and talent shine through, especially in his love for singing. His homeroom teacher has captured videos of him performing folk songs, which were shared online and quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of thousands of views, comments, and shares.

While searching for ways to improve his son’s condition, Quang’s father, Lê Thanh Quý, came across the Children of Vietnam fund, an initiative by FV Hospital that supports medical treatment for disadvantaged pediatric patients.

Through the fund, Quang received full financial support and was connected to Dr. Stéphane Guero, one of the world’s leading experts in hand surgery, who has treated hundreds of Vietnamese children through his long-term collaboration with FV Hospital.

“For children with congenital heart disease, anesthesia must be administered with extreme caution. Every second must be meticulously planned—one small error could be fatal,” Dr. Guero noted after examining Quang on May 14.

Following a detailed consultation with FV’s anesthesiology, cardiology, and pediatric teams, surgery was scheduled.

On May 20, Dr. Guero successfully operated on Quang’s right hand, placing an external fixator to gradually lengthen the bone. “Each day, the family must carefully turn it a quarter rotation to extend the bone. We aim to gain about six centimeters. It may seem small, but for this child, it means the world,” Dr. Guero explained.

The fixator will remain in place for six months, followed by two more surgeries: one to graft bone into the extended arm and another to reposition the second finger to function as a thumb, enabling Quang to grasp and hold objects for the first time.

Over the past 19 years, the Children of Vietnam fund has provided medical examinations and surgeries for more than 870 children with serious illnesses and congenital deformities, helping restore hope and ability to those in need. — VNS