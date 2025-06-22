HCM City plans new 25-storey Youth Cultural House​​​​​​​ on existing site

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to invest over VNĐ2.24 trillion (US$94 million) from the State Budget to build a new 25-story Youth Cultural House on the existing site.

Located in downtown District 1, the high-rise structure spanning over 93,500 square metres is expected to be completed by 2028 and has a lifespan of 100 years.

Managed by government-funded HCM City Youth Union, the development will feature an event plaza, a multipurpose hall with a capacity of 500 to 700 seats, exhibition spaces, various libraries, rooms for sports and traditional culture, as well as media and AI labs.

Since its opening in 1979, the venue remains a vital part of the city’s student movement, attracting around 5 million visitors each year.

However, due to its limited size and the need for upgrades, the current centre has struggled to meet the growing demands of the youth in the area, according to city officials.

While city officials said the project was designed to 'foster a lively environment for young people, providing them with a space to connect, learn, and grow,' experts have raised concerns.

They recommended city officials carefully consider the implications of such a high-rise structure in a bustling downtown area, which is home to numerous historic buildings such as the Reunification Palace, the Saigon Central Post Office, and the Cathedral, among others. — VNS