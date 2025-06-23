Tây Ninh to invest $27.9 million to upgrade street to Bà Đen Mountain Tourist Area

TÂY NINH — The southern province Tây Ninh will allocate more than VNĐ727 billion (US$27.9 million) to upgrade and widen a section of Bời Lời Street leading to Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area.

The 2.5km section (from Đại Đồng Junction to the entrance of the tourist area) currently consists of a 15m-wide asphalt concrete carriageway with four lanes, flanked by three-metre-wide red gravel pavements on both sides.

According to Director of Tây Ninh Province Department of Finance Văn Tiến Dũng, the section is currently insufficient to accommodate the increasing traffic volume, resulting in frequent congestion.

The upgrade project is necessary to ensure safe and efficient traffic flow, and promote tourism growth.

The total investment includes VNĐ559 billion for compensation and land clearance and VNĐ136 billion for construction.

The upgrade project is scheduled from 2025 to 2028, with Tây Ninh Management Board of Construction Investment Project as an investor.

Dũng also said that the remaining 5.1km section from Lâm Vồ to Đại Đồng Junction will be upgraded with a total investment of over VNĐ434 billion (US$16.6 million)

Bời Lời Street serves as the primary route connecting Tây Ninh City centre to Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area, leading to large traffic volume and heavy congestion during the holidays.

The 7.6-km route starts at the junction with 30 Tháng 4 Street (Lâm Vồ Junction) and ends at the junction with Provincial Road 790, near the entrance to Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area.

After a few years, several parts of the street surface have deteriorated, with numerous potholes.

Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area is one of the most popular destinations for eco-tourism, cultural tourism and spiritual tourism in the Southern region, bearing the unique cultural imprints of Tây Ninh. — VNS