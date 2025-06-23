Human skeleton found in water tank in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — The Đồng Nai police force is working with relevant parties to urgently investigate a case of a human skeleton found in a roof top water tank.

According to an initial investigation, on 5pm on June 22, a repairman was fixing the roof of a local house in Long Bình Tân Ward, Biên Hòa City, when he discovered a human skeleton in the water tank on the roof.

The house owner called the local authority, who quickly showed up to seal off the scene for investigation.

So far the police has discovered a wallet with IDs, including a driving license for a vehicle numbered 62F8-8653, belonging to a person from Long An Province, whose full name abbreviates to N.T.C.

The investigation is still ongoing.

A representative of the household said that their rooftop water tank is made from stainless steel. It has not been used for several months because the family has switched to using tap water. – VNS