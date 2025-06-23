Heavy rain causes severe flooding, damage in northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rainfall over the weekend has caused extensive damage in the northern region, according to the Việt Nam Disaster and Dike Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE).

The downpours from Friday evening to early Monday resulted in one fatality due to a landslide in Bắc Kạn Province, damage to 112 houses, flooding in 399 households and waterlogging over 1,432ha of crops.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern mountains and midland areas will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain over the next few days, mostly in the evening and at night. There are also risks of tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong winds.

The agency also warned of landslides and flash floods in Lai Châu, Sơn La, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang, Phú Thọ, Bắc Kạn, Thái Nguyên, Lạng Sơn and Bắc Giang.

In response, local authorities in northern provinces have taken disaster prevention measures against severe weather conditions.

The provincial People’s Committee of Tuyên Quang has instructed its grassroots management to closely monitor weather warnings and alert residents when necessary.

Emergency teams have been deployed to inspect residential areas near rivers, streams and lowlands, ready to evacuate residents.

Thái Nguyên has issued emergency directives, requiring local authorities to monitor weather updates, assist residents in moving out of flooded areas and ensure safety for people and vehicles.

Police, militia and commune-level emergency teams have set up checkpoints along heavily flooded roads to manage traffic and prevent accidents.

Flood protection efforts are also being actively carried out in Thái Nguyên, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang to safeguard the dike system amid ongoing adverse weather.

The Việt Nam Disaster and Dike Management Authority has also urged northern provinces to continue monitoring rainfall, implement response plans, maintain round-the-clock duty shifts and regularly report damages to the MAE.

It also called on the MAE’s Plant Production and Protection Department, the Water Resources Construction Management Department, the Directorate of Fisheries and the Department of Fisheries Surveillance to coordinate with localities in providing technical guidance and implementing recovery measures post-disaster.

Focus will also be placed on public awareness and disaster preparedness to help locals swiftly identify risks and minimise losses in case of disasters. — VNS