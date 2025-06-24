Thủ Đức approves zoning plan for nine functional areas in eastern HCM City

HCM CITY — Newly established Thủ Đức City under HCM City has approved nine detailed zoning plans (1/2000 scale) to guide development in the eastern part of Việt Nam’s largest city.

The initiative aims to enhance infrastructure, attract investment, and define spatial development aligned with the city’s broader urban modernisation strategy.

Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the zoning plans provide a legal basis for synchronised development and efficient urban management.

These plans help clarify the spatial development of key sectors such as services, finance, education, and high technology, he said.

They will also ease construction regulations, including the waiver of permits for standalone houses, he added.

The nine functional zones span a total area of over 19,000ha and are designed to support a combined population of more than 2.5 million residents.

Nine functional areas in Thủ Đức City include: Thủ Thiêm International Financial Centre (1,807ha, 332,500 residents), Trường Thọ New Urban Center (2,042ha, 270,000 residents), National University Campus and Innovation Hub (2,468ha, 440,000 residents), Cultural-Historical Eco-tourism Park (2,945ha, 280,000+ residents), Knowledge and Research Urban Area (3,400ha, 210,000 residents), Port Logistics and Industrial Services Centre (1,587ha, 127,500 residents), Mixed-Use Development Corridor along Long Thành-Dầu Giây Expressway (1,748ha, 300,000 residents), Rạch Chiếc Sports Complex and Urban Park (1,195ha, 248,000 residents), and Multifunctional Redevelopment Zones (2,222 ha, 345,000 residents).

The plans are a precursor to Thủ Đức’s administrative restructuring, which will consolidate the city into 12 wards starting in July.

Thủ Đức City authorities will coordinate with HCM City departments to fast-track infrastructure rollout and investment procedures.

Thủ Đức is prioritising advanced sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and big data, alongside top-tier education and healthcare services.

The zoning strategy is set to transform Thủ Đức City into a key hub for innovation and logistics in southern Việt Nam. VNS