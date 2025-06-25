Disabled man uses technology to “re-programme” his life

HÀ TĨNH — A disabled man in Hà Tĩnh Province with extraordinary willpower and passion for technology has “re-programmed” his life and inspired love of technology in young people in a poor rural area.

Suffering from a congenital defect caused by Agent Orange, Lê Thanh Bình, 38, in Kỳ Tân Commune of remote Kỳ Anh District, once faced countless difficulties in life.

Born into a poor family and suffering illness and congenital disability making him unable to walk, Bình could not go to school at the same age as other ordinary children. However, in a small room with an old computer, Bình learned writing, reading and computer skills by himself. And he gradually has mastered technology and connected with the world via the computer.

Bình said: “Since I was born, I was not as lucky as other children. My limbs were not intact. My voice was unclear and I was stuck in a wheelchair.”

“I took my first steps at the age of 11, and went to school at the age of 12, four years later than other children,” Bình said.

“Ignoring everything, I still have faith in the future. I learned an occupation myself, do business and made a living with my own efforts and intelligence,” he said.

Not surrendering to fate, Bình founded the Kỳ Anh Volunteer Team and the “Goodwill from the Heart” Group to connect young people to participate in charity activities.

Through social networks and the Internet, he coordinated activities from writing open letters, calling for donations, compiling data to transparent financial disclosure.

Since 2023, the groups have mobilised more than VNĐ2 billion (US$80,000) in donations to provide poor students with scholarships, bicycles and clothes.

The groups have also supported poor elderly and patients in the commune.

Dương Nguyễn Kiều Anh, a fifth grader at Kỳ Tiến Primary School, said: “My father died. My mother has mental illness and lives with my grand mother. I live with my brother. When my brother died in a car accident, I thought I had to quit the school.”

“And Bình and the group of “Goodwill from the Heart” gave me a helping hand so I could continue my learning,” Kiều Anh said.

Lê Thái Hậu, a member of the volunteer group, said: “We admire Bình's willpower and spirit for the community. It gives us motivation to spread kindness.”

Inspiration for love of technology in the countryside

Bình also offers a free IT class at home for poor children along with community charity activities.

With self-learnt knowledge and skills, Bình has taught dozens of children in his neighbourhood computer skills and safe internet access.

In the poor Tân Kỳ Commune, the class is very meaningful, giving children opportunities to access computer mouses, keyboards, how to make a document and search information to support studies.

Phan Khánh Nguyên, a fifth grader, said: “Thanks to Bình's class, I know how to use a computer, type documents and find learning materials online.”

In a small house that is also used as a workshop of repairing computers for income, Bình is dedicated to imparting knowledge to poor children with a spirit of sharing and tirelessness.

“I started from scratch, so I understand the importance of early access to technology. I hope that children will not be left behind,” he said.

Technology is not only a means of earning a living but also a meaningful way of life that helps him “re-programme” a new life that is brilliant, compassionate and inspiring.

That quiet kindness is spreading throughout the community, like a small fire warming the lives of the disadvantaged and inspiring belief in the value of life for people with disabilities.

In an era where technology can distance people from one another, Bình has chosen to use it to bring hearts closer, to share and to spread kindness.

His life journey and contributions not only move the hearts of many but also convey a powerful message about perseverance, dedication, and belief in the goodness of humanity.

Mai Thị Huyền Trang, secretary of the Kỳ Anh District Youth Union, said that Bình is a shining example of resilience and compassion. Although physically impaired, he has strived to overcome life’s challenges, spreading positive values to the community, especially to young people.

He has applied information technology to transform his own life, while also connecting with people in difficult circumstances, sharing stories, inspiring others, and supporting vulnerable individuals through social media, Trang said.

“Bình is a trusted companion of the Youth Union in many local social welfare activities. Not only is he an inspiring example of overcoming hardship, but also plays an important role in promoting a spirit of kindness and community sharing,” she added. — VNS