Youth development must be strengthened for national progress, says Politburo

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo has issued a new conclusion on strengthening the Party’s leadership in youth affairs during the era of industrialisation and modernisation.

The Politburo’s assessments show that significant progress in youth affairs has been achieved over the past 15 years, following the implementation of key directions from the Party Central Committee (PCC) and the Politburo.

Comprehensive efforts were made to promote youth development, with various policies to create favourable conditions for young people to learn, contribute and grow.

Local Party committees and authorities, the Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations and society as a whole have developed higher awareness and responsibility regarding young people and youth affairs.

The Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union has made continuous innovations in its messages and operations, fulfilling its role as a reliable reserve force of the Party and a socialist school for young people.

Global and regional contexts will continue to see rapid, complex and unpredictable changes, according to the Politburo’s evaluation.

Emerging issues such as climate change, environmental degradation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, innovation, population ageing and employment challenges will also have direct impacts on young people.

As part of Việt Nam’s growth aspirations, the Politburo requires all Party committees, organisations and authorities as well as heads of agencies and localities to enhance awareness of the role and mission of youth, and increase accountability in youth affairs.

They must also strengthen leadership, guidance, communication and innovative implementation of the PCC’s Resolution 25-NQ/TW on youth affairs in the context of industrialisation and modernisation dated July 25, 2008.

The Party Delegation of the National Assembly is tasked with leading the review and revision of relevant legal documents to support and facilitate youth development, in addition to stronger oversight of the implementation of youth-related laws and policies.

Meanwhile, the Government’s Party Delegation is responsible for developing and implementing mechanisms that aim for comprehensive youth development, as well as improving young people’s access to and benefits from relevant policies.

Other areas of focus include education, career orientation, employment, housing, cultural and sports infrastructure.

The Politburo also highlighted tailored policies to inspire young people’s ambitions and pioneering spirit in education, workforce, national digital transformation, entrepreneurship, innovation and major socio-economic projects, ensuring national defence and security as well as global integration.

The Government’s Party Delegation is urged to devise solutions to address population ageing and build a high-quality young workforce to drive economic growth, while also encouraging businesses to support youth entrepreneurship and training.

In addition to reviewing national policies on young talent, the delegation is also tasked with proposing mechanisms to protect young people from the negative impact of social media, help them identify false and harmful content and prevent and reduce juvenile crimes.

Meanwhile, the PCC’s Commission for Communication and Education and the Commission for Mass Mobilisation are instructed to coordinate theoretical research and practical reviews on ideological and political education, morality and lifestyle for young people.

The PCC’s Organisation Commission is tasked with enhancing guidance, supervision and inspection of the implementation of Party guidelines on organisational structures and youth-related work.

Special attention should be given to identifying, training, fostering and utilising young talents, particularly those from the fields of economics, science and technology, governance and management.

The Politburo has directed the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union to continue improving the quality and effectiveness of its activities, in alignment with the development goals of State agencies, localities and the country as a whole.

The youth union should focus on grassroots engagement and comprehensive outreach to all youth groups, while nurturing outstanding young people for Party membership.

The Politburo also urges the Party Delegation to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other central organisations to mobilise members and the public to support, engage, monitor and provide feedback on the implementation of Party guidelines and State policies on youth affairs, helping to create a healthy environment for comprehensive youth development. — VNS