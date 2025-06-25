Obesity on the rise in Việt Nam, outpacing regional countries

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is experiencing a 38 per cent increase in overweight and obesity rates, placing it among the Southeast Asian nations with the fastest-growing rates, according to Associate Professor Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, director of the digestive surgery department at 108 Central Military Hospital.

Obesity poses a significant health challenge, exacerbated by widespread misconceptions about its impact. Its consequences extend far beyond aesthetics, contributing to serious conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, various cancers, depression, infertility, complications during pregnancy and childbirth, and sleep disorders, he said.

The World Health Organization has classified obesity as a global epidemic, and Việt Nam is not isolated from this alarming epidemic.

The National Institute of Nutrition has reported that the rate of overweight and obesity in school-aged children five to 19 years old has more than doubled in one decade from 8.5 per cent in 2010 to 19 per cent in 2020.

Urban areas are particularly affected, with the prevalence reaching 26.8 per cent, compared to 18.3 per cent in rural regions. In major cities, the numbers are even more alarming: over 50 per cent of urban youth in HCM City are overweight or obese, and in Hà Nội, the figure exceeds 41 per cent.

At a recent press conference in HCM City, Novo Nordisk Vietnam presented findings from the ACTION-Vietnam Study, published on April 25, 2025, in the Journal of the ASEAN Federation of Endocrine Societies. The study, conducted in collaboration with local researchers, surveyed 1,000 adults living with obesity (PwO) and 200 healthcare professionals (HCPs), revealing critical insights into perceptions, attitudes, and barriers in obesity care.

Key findings included recognition of obesity as a chronic disease, gaps in responsibility and support, limited access to effective care, and the persistent stigma surrounding obesity.

The findings highlighted the need to raise public awareness of obesity, especially among PwO and HCPs, and better support the process of establishing early interventions and comprehensive obesity care and treatment plans.

Dr. Georgia Rigas, an internationally renowned obesity doctor with 25 years of clinical experience from Australia, pointed out that “obesity management does not equal weight loss.”

For decades, medical schools were teaching doctors to treat the complications of obesity, a reactive approach that comes too late for many patients, she said, adding that obesity is a chronic, progressive disease – not due to an individual’s lack of willpower.

She encouraged clinicians to “adopt a proactive approach with PwO, which includes early screening for obesity-related complications, identifying the root causes of obesity, and addressing them effectively with evidence-based therapies. Like other chronic progressive diseases, obesity management is best delivered via an integrated multi-disciplinary approach.”

Associate Professor Tuấn, the study’s co-author, emphasised that: “Obesity is a chronic disease, a point that has not been deeply addressed by many local studies. Research shows a big gap in communication between doctors and patients, with 40 per cent of doctors reluctant to mention weight and nearly 50 per cent of patients feeling embarrassed when asked, which directly affects the effectiveness of treatment.”

As the sponsor of the ACTION Asia Pacific in Việt Nam study, Novo Nordisk, a global leader in chronic disease care, is working to help reshape Việt Nam’s approach to obesity care.

Erik Wiebols, general manager of Novo Nordisk Vietnam, said the company is collaborating with the Ministry of Health, hospitals, universities, and professional associations to raise public awareness, reduce stigma against PwO, and strengthen healthcare provider capacity.

He highlighted that: “For over a century, Novo Nordisk has been at the forefront of diabetes care, a legacy that has endowed us with the expertise and determination to tackle one of the most pressing health challenges of our time: obesity.

“We are committed to supporting Việt Nam in the journey of raising awareness, improving the support system for people with obesity, and working with the Government to build a stronger and more effective health policy for treating obesity,” he added. — VNS