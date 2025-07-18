Huỳnh Phú Vinh shines as Saigon Heat edge past Cantho Catfish

HCM CITY — The Saigon Heat narrowly avoided a third straight defeat to the Cantho Catfish with a dramatic 70-68 victory on Thursday (July 17) at the CIS Arena, marking the opening game of Week 10 in the VBA.

It was the final head-to-head clash between the two teams in the regular season, with the Heat determined to improve on their 0-2 record against the Catfish.

The home team adjusted their starting five, giving Temuulen Chinges a place over Võ Kim Bản, while the Catfish kept Michael Soy on the bench in the opening minutes.

In the first quarter, the defending champions relied on a compact defensive structure led by centre Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh, effectively shutting down Malek Green, who missed all four of his close-range attempts. Despite early substitutions from coach Phan Thanh Cảnh, the visitors’ offence remained sluggish.

A last-second half-court buzzer beater from Nguyễn Anh Kiệt helped th Heat establish a commanding 29-11 lead by the end of the quarter.

The advantage was stretched to 33-11 early in the second quarter, but a series of turnovers from the home side allowed the Catfish to regroup. A timely timeout from coach David Grice refocused the Heat, and with the continued spark from Kiệt, the team restored a 15-point gap at 47-32 by halftime.

The Catfish mounted a comeback in the third quarter, spearheaded by a reinvigorated Malek Green and supported by Phạm Đức Kiên’s strong rebounding. However, a string of unforced errors by the Heat limited their offensive efficiency and saw their lead reduced to 58-50.

Early in the final quarter, Michael Soy broke through tight defensive coverage to sink two crucial three-pointers, helping the Catfish take a narrow 62-61 lead — their first of the match.

In a tense closing stretch, Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh delivered at both ends of the court. The standout local centre hit two long-range shots and secured key defensive rebounds to seal the win for the Heat.

Huỳnh Phú Vinh, who was named Player of the Game, finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and a 60 per cent success rate from beyond the arc (3/5). “It was a really intense game, so I’m very happy with the win,” he said. “The key to victory was that we defended and fought until the end. Our concentration really made the difference.”

Despite leading by as much as 22 points, the Heat nearly let the match slip due to 14 turnovers from the trio of Davon Dillard, Dư Minh An and Huỳnh Trực Nhân — more than the team’s total of 12 in their previous game.

For the Catfish, familiar problems resurfaced. Malek Green (26 points) and Michael Soy (12 points) faced constant pressure, while point guard Dajuan Madden played below his usual level due to injury.

The result leaves both teams unchanged in the standings, with the Heat in third place on seven wins and five losses, and the Catfish holding second with a 7-3 record. VNS