Talented Thuận to hunt down national team slot

Thanh Hà

Lê Văn Thuận was disappointed not to be named in Kim Sang-sik's squad to defend Việt Nam's ASEAN U23 Football Championship.

The teenager was omitted not because of his ability, but a lack of experience compared to other players who have made their mark through previous training and competitions.

But Thuận could not be upset for too long, taking on business in a National U21 Championship qualifier where he scored to help Đông Á Thanh Hóa FC beat Đào Hà Football Centre 4-0.

But it changed dramatically and happily for the youngster as Kim called him back to the team on July 17 just two days ahead of the first match between Việt Nam and Laos in the Indonesia's ASEAN Championship.

Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn, one of Kim's favourite players, suffered left ankle ligament injury that prevented him from playing in this tournament and Thuận was the most suitable substitute.

Thuận, who was voted the Best Young Player of the V.League 1 for the 2025 season, is said to be one of the more outstanding wingers for Việt Nam in the future.

Thuận could not take part in the award ceremony for the Best Young Player accolade, but sent a video clip saying: "I am very surprised but very happy and proud to receive the award. This is for my family, who have always been there to support me. It encourages me for my later career."

Thuận first shone in the National U21 Championship in 2024 when he was nearly 18. He was appreciated for his good technique and high speed, and an outstanding performance in the youth football tournament gave him a slot in the first team of Thanh Hóa for the 2024-25 season.

The new and tough environment in the nation's top league couldn't prevent left-footed Thuận from showing off.

The midfielder was one of only several youngsters in the V.League 1 to regularly play in the first team. In his 16 matches, he won fans' hearts with a smart playing style, good individual skills and confidence beyond his age.

He also scored four goals and had three assists, a statistic that pleased his coach at the time, Velizar Popov.

“Thuận has excellent quality. I believe he is capable of playing in Europe if he has an opportunity and is trained by a suitable coach,” said Popov.

The Bulgarian strategist also put Thuận in the same group as top young talents such as Khuất Văn Khang and Nguyễn Đình Bắc, who were known continentally.

"They just need a little luck, someone to believe in them and give them a chance, someone to help them so they can go much further," he said.

“My iron spirit, fighting with all my might, is my strong point. What I need to improve is my body form and physique," said Thuận, who thanked his coaches for giving him opportunities and supporting him.

Coach Popov's replacement in March, Tomislav Steinbruckner, also highly evaluated the young midfielder's ability.

"Both foreign coaches helped me a lot. They played the key role in my growth and better performance in Thanh Hóa," said Thuận.

"I respect and will always be on the field with the fighting spirit that Popov gave me. Meanwhile, I have immense gratitude for Steinbruckner, who often sends me instructional videos to help me improve my skills."

Despite his age, Thuận, who turned 19 on July 15, was called to practise with the U22 and U23 teams several times in preparation for international competitions in 2025 and 2026.

He proved his potential with a goal for the U22 squad in a training match against the national side. He also netted in the Việt Nam U23's 5-0 win over Chinese Taipei in an international friendly.

"I felt very honoured and proud to be called to the U22 team. It was a great opportunity for me to develop and especially work with coach Kim Sang-sik," said Thuận.

“I regularly follow the national team, so I understood Kim’s tactics to some extent. I believe that I learnt a lot from him and my teammates. I will try my best the next time I train with the team, hoping to find a place in the squad."

He will join teammates in Bekasi on July 18 and have one day practice with them prior to their match against Laos at the Patriot Stadium.

His task now is to vie for a slot in the first team and then be ready for a future call when Việt Nam compete in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifier in September, and the 33rd SEA Games in December. VNS