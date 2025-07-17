Tuần, Lượng prepare for a thrilling LION Championship bout

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — With the next LION Championship just one month away, anticipation is building for the main event - a title fight between rising mixed martial arts stars Trần Ngọc Lượng and Lê Văn Tuần.

After defeating Nguyễn Văn Nam to claim the men's 56kg title in the LION Championship 24 last week, Tuần agreed to take on Lượng for the abandoned 60kg title in the LC 25, which will take place on August 16 in Khánh Hòa Province.

If he wins, Tuần will make history as the first Vietnamese fighter to own two LION Championship belts at the same time.

However, Lượng is not an easy opponent, especially after he managed to win an extremely tough 1v20 fight against 20 amateur rivals using either boxing or MMA rules earlier this month.

Despite tense matches that took a long time, Lượng remained strong and sharp, with experts and regular viewers alike admiring his endurance and steel spirit.

Lượng has fought nine matches, winning eight and losing one to a Japanese fighter at a ONE Championship event in 2024.

Thanks to his experience and techniques, many supporters believe he can win. However, others think that Tuần will take him by surprise, the way he did against Nam for the 56kg title.

Tuần praised Lượng's ability after his 1v20 challenge, and asked his rival to ensure his fitness to save the best for last.

"It is so impressive to be alone fighting 20. I really admire him, but I'm also a bit worried. If something bad happens to him, the most controversial 60kg belt could be abandoned for longer," said Tuần, who has recorded five wins and seven defeats in his career. "Train well and take care of your health, Lượng. The 60kg belt is waiting."

Lượng responded by calling the LION Championship organisers to set up a fight.

"Why are you waiting, LION Championship? We are ready and just waiting for the green light. Thank you for your concern, Tuần. The 1v20 challenge has finished, and I'm still in good condition."

The Việt Nam MMA Federation has confirmed the match, saying it will be the most anticipated title bout in LC series history. VNS