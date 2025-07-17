Việt Nam target third straight ASEAN U23 title

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik is hoping to win his first trophy with the young squad as Việt Nam will begin their defence of the ASEAN U23 Mandiri Cup title on July 19 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“I am happy to be by Việt Nam's side in this tournament. Việt Nam have won this championship twice, which puts a little pressure on my players, but we have worked hard for the best result," said Kim in a press conference on July 15.

"My players are asked to be hardworking and focused, ensuring a good level of fitness and sharp tactical minds. We treat every match like a final and aim to win them all."

Kim signed a two-year contract with the Việt Nam Football Federation last May, and led the senior side to the ASEAN Championship title in January.

It is the first time that the South Korean will lead the young squad, and he is looking to enjoy more success.

“They are younger, more enthusiastic, and listen carefully to instructions. Over the past two weeks of training, I have seen that they are quick learners who have built a good team and show great passion and motivation. I look forward to seeing them improve with each match," he said.

“We have set a target of earning the top place in this tournament. The performance of our young players depends on our preparation and spirit. For me, all rivals should be respected, and we need to prepare well.”

As the reigning champions, Việt Nam are considered at a higher level compared to Laos and Cambodia, which have games scheduled on July 19 and 22, respectively. Việt Nam are widely expected to progress to the semi-finals. Kim expects a much tougher for his side in the knock-out stage.

He confirmed that hosts Indonesia and former winners Thailand are Việt Nam's main rivals in their push to win a third consecutive title in the tournament, which takes place from July 15 to 29.

“From what I know and have observed, Thailand and Indonesia have always been strong contenders,” said the former international defender.

“Thailand stand out with their technique and solid organisation, while Indonesia impress with their physical strength and speed. Matches against them are always intense and competitive, so we need to prepare thoroughly.”

In winning the last two editions of the ASEAN U23 Championship, Việt Nam have locked horns with both rivals. They edged Thailand 1-0 in the 2021 final before overcoming Indonesia in a penalty shootout two years ago following a goalless draw in the final.

While Kim wants his side to continue their proud tradition in the tournament, he is also careful not to add pressure on his young players.

“Winning back-to-back ASEAN U23 Championships is a source of pride for us. However, rather than putting ourselves under too much pressure, we want to focus on giving our best in every match,” said the 48-year-old.

“I encourage the players to view this tournament as an opportunity to grow and develop, rather than solely aiming for achievements. In my opinion, the results will naturally follow from that process.

“This tournament is not just about competing for the title. It allows us to assess each player’s capabilities and to utilise different combinations to enhance our tactical cohesion. For young players, it’s also a valuable chance to gain international match experience.”

Thailand, who will kick off their tournament on July 19 against Timor Leste, plan to overthrow Việt Nam this time.

Coach Thawatchai Dumrongongtrakun said his side is aiming for the trophy, despite strong opponents.

"This is my first time leading the U23 team, but I have full confidence in the players' ability and spirit. I completely believe that this team are capable of winning the championship," he said.

"Việt Nam, Indonesia and Malaysia are serious rivals, but if we can overcome the group round and study them well, I believe that Thailand will be champions."

In Group C, Thailand are the top candidate for the top position, but Thawatchai warned his players not to be overconfident. He said he considers this regional tournament as a stepping stone to prepare for bigger playgrounds in the future.

Group A's first matches were held on July 15. Indonesia trounced Brunei 8-0, while Malaysia suffered a surprise 0-2 defeat to the Philippines. VNS