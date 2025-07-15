Vietnamese champion to seek first IBF Australasia title

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese boxer Nguyễn Văn Hải will face Australian champion Ibrahim Balla for an International Boxing Federation (IBF) Australasia title in an event on July 19 in Victoria, Australia.

Held in the Selkirk Stadium in Ballarat, this lightweight (57-60kg) event marks the first time a Vietnamese boxer will compete for a major boxing title in Australia.

The fight is part of the Premier Boxing Series and is promoted by Peter Maniatis Events.

It will be the second time that veteran fighter Hải is taking part in a belt match, but he has vowed to be much stronger after losing his debut in the WBO Oriental Lightweight title bout last May in China.

Hải, known as 'The Hanoi Hitman', is a seven-time national amateur boxing champion, who won the SEA Games bronze medal in 2013 and the silver medal in 2015. He has recorded seven wins with three knock-outs and three defeats after switching to professional boxing in 2015.

Among his wins was a fight against Chinese boxer Su Xiao Tao, who secured the IBO Asia and WBO Asia titles at the WBO Youth Title Match Chapter 3: The Rising Star in Việt Nam in 2023.

The 37-year-old boxer is not as highly regarded as his 34-year-old opponent, who is the second best lightweight boxer in Australia.

Balla made a huge impression at the amateur level with 84 wins out of 101 matches, and has continued to enjoy success since turning professional.

Known as 'La Bala', he has won numerous Victorian and Australian state titles and took the Commonwealth Youth Games silver medal in 2008 and the AIBA President's Cup bronze medal in 2009. In 2012, he was in the world's top 10 and took part in the Olympic Games.

In his professional career, Balla has won 17 bouts with seven KOs, and lost three.

"I am excited for the match and really focused on training hard every day," said Hải.

Reigning champion Balla has an 8cm height advantage over the Vietnamese star, so Hải is working with a taller boxer to get used to the range and distance.

"I have been preparing my best, from technique to mentality. I will show Australia the image of a warrior from Hà Nội. I will bring the belt and glory back to Việt Nam," he said. VNS