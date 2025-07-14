Politics & Law
Home Sports

Bangladesh invites Việt Nam for friendly match

July 14, 2025 - 14:45
The Vietnamese team have the opportunity to compete with Cambodia and Bangladesh in September. — Photo giaoducthoidai.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national football team have received an invitation from Bangladesh to play a friendly match during FIFA Days, according to an announcement from the Việt Nam Football Federation.

The Bangladesh Football Federation is also looking to invite Cambodia to participate in an international friendly tournament this September. These matches are part of Bangladesh's preparation for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The proposed matches will take place during the FIFA Days period (from September 1 to 9), providing all three teams with a valuable opportunity to test their squads before the Asian Cup qualifiers in October.

If Việt Nam participate in the tournament and win against Bangladesh and Cambodia, the team could earn significant points and improve their position in the FIFA rankings.

After a heavy defeat to Malaysia in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers in June, the Vietnamese team lost 13.91 points and dropped four places in the FIFA rankings, falling from 109th to 113th in the world. This decline ended Việt Nam's upward momentum since participating in the 2024 ASEAN Cup.

Similarly, Thailand dropped three places, from 99th to 102nd, after losing to Turkmenistan in the same qualifiers. Currently, no Southeast Asian team are ranked in the top 100. VNS

Sports

HCM City Wings show spark despite defeat

A revamped Ho Chi Minh City Wings side delivered their most competitive performance of the season in front of home fans, pushing the title contenders Cantho Catfish to the limit before falling short 64-71. Despite the loss, the team’s fresh line-up and spirited showing signalled a potential turning point in their challenging campaign.

