Vietnamese team finalise roster for 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik has officially finalised the list of 23 Vietnamese players participating in the upcoming 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship.

Five players were omitted from the previous shortlist of 28: goalkeeper Phạm Đình Hải, defenders Nguyễn Hồng Phúc and Hồ Văn Cường, midfielder Nguyễn Đức Việt and Vietnamese-Czech forward Bùi Alex.

The selection follows two recent friendlies against U23 Chinese Taipei and reflects a careful balance of form, tactical suitability and positional needs. The reduction from 35 to 28, and finally to 23 players, adheres to tournament regulations and the strategic assessments of the coaching staff.

Among the omitted players, Alex’s case drew notable attention. The Czech-based striker, currently with the youth team of Bohemians Praha 1905, made a positive impression during his first appearance in the Vietnamese U23 training camp. His inclusion in the final shortlist marks an important milestone in his integration into Vietnamese football and opens the door for future call-ups.

Meanwhile, Lê Viktor is the only overseas Vietnamese player to remain on the list. Viktor impressed acting head coach Đinh Hồng Vinh during the March training session with his energetic playing style, fighting spirit and aggressiveness while competing against U23 teams from China, South Korea and Uzbekistan in a friendly tournament. After Coach Kim took over, Viktor continued to meet tactical requirements with high playing intensity, pressing the opposition and demonstrating precise ball handling.

Born in 2003 in Russia to a Vietnamese father and a Russian mother, Viktor received Vietnamese citizenship in December 2024. He grew up at the Torpedo Moscow training centre, honed his skills at CSKA Moscow II, and has been playing in Việt Nam since January 2023. He currently plays for Hà Tĩnh Club in V.League 1.

As planned, on Monday morning (July 14), the Vietnamese team will leave for Indonesia to participate in the regional event from July 15 to 29. In Group B, Việt Nam will face Laos on July 19 and Cambodia on July 22, aiming to secure the top spot in the group and a ticket to the semi-finals, while also striving to defend their championship title.

In four previous tournaments, Việt Nam have won the regional U23 championship twice, including the last two editions in 2022 and 2023. Coach Kim sees this as a proud achievement, but emphasises the importance of not placing too much pressure on his players.

"I always encourage the players to view this tournament as an opportunity for growth and development, rather than solely focusing on results. I believe results will naturally follow from that process," Kim said, adding that the tournament serves as a chance for the coaching staff to test and evaluate their squad for the upcoming 2026 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers and the 33rd SEA Games. VNS