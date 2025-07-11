First international MMA Duo for martial art lovers in Hà Nội

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — This weekend's LION Championship 24 will feature the first ever international fight in the MMA Duo category.

The nation's largest professional mixed martial arts (MMA) series will feature three thrilling 2vs2 bouts. Among them the fight between Vietnamese pair Hà Thế Anh/ Nguyễn Thành Thoan and Chinese rivals Jia Yan Qin/Zhang Yan Long is the highlight.

The event takes place at Hà Nội's Tây Hồ Gymnasium on July 12.

Host Anh and Thoan have affirmed their position in the domestic kickboxing community and are both experienced MMA fighters.

In preparation for the bout, they have trained with national kickboxing champions Nguyễn Xuân Phương and Nguyễn Ngọc Thức who won the first LC's MMA Duo match in April.

Although China's Jia and Zhang are young, they are still high-quality muaythai, kickboxing and MMA athletes.

Before the final match, the Chinese pair recorded a clip sending a strong warning to the Vietnamese, declaring that they would make Anh and Thoan “lie on the floor in pain” and that this would be “their last match”.

In respond, Anh answered confidently: "We will teach them a lesson they will never forget."

The other matches on July 12 are between Vietnamese and Cambodian fighters. Lê Văn Vũ and Võ Minh Nghĩa will face Roem Kakada and Sot Seyha while Phan Huy Hoàng and Đỗ Nguyễn Minh Quyền will entertain Sry Sran and Khan Tit.

While the hosts will base on their different genres of martial arts the visitors are well-known with their traditional Kun Khmer which focuses on powerful strikes with fists, feet, elbows and knees.

In the MMA professional class, Vietnamese Phạm Anh Đức will face Harry John Smith from Scotland in the men's 65kg.

Judo star Đức, who is master of grappling and locking techniques, is well matched to his rival, who is a versatile grappler, proficient in rear-naked chokes, armbars and top control.

In the men's 60kg, young fighter Danh Quốc who had brilliant season in 2023, will fight Đinh Trung Hiếu who showed his potential after his recent performance with victory use his striking style in May.

In the men's 56kg, Liam Arnold from the UK will face Bùi Phong Sơn from MMA Xuân Bắc Ninh Bình Club.

Other matches include Trần Huy Hải vs Lê Quang Trí (men's 56kg), Đinh Văn Cân vs Lưu Huy Đức (men's 65kg) and Võ Tiến Đạt vs Lý Đươl (men's 56kg) in the MMA Striking class. VNS