Việt Nam 2 secure big win in police football tournament

Football

HÀ NỘI — Host team Việt Nam 2 have thumped Australia 10-3 in the second round match of the ASEAN Police Football Open, which took place on July 9 in Hưng Yên Province.

Đức Nam scored a double after Tiến Thành, Ngọc Duy, Mạnh Duy, Văn Chương and Như Tuấn netted one each in the first half.

Australia's Ngọc Nam narrowed the score in the 35th minute.

In the second half, Vietnamese players bagged three more goals, while the visiting side failed to catch up, although they tried their best with more attacks.

The big win helped Việt Nam 2 qualify for the semi-finals after two wins.

Next, the Vietnamese team will take on Timor-Leste, who drew 2-2 with Singapore in the other Group B match at the PFV Training Centre Stadium. Australia will play Singapore on July 11.

In Group A, Việt Nam 1 struggled to find their first victory, but their Thai rivals were not easy to beat at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium.

Both sides tried their best, but none of their opportunities resulted in a goal.

In the other match, Cambodia defeated Laos 2-1. With two wins, Laos topped the ranking table and advanced to the last-four round.

In the next fixture, defending champions Cambodia will seek a perfect record against Thailand, while Laos hunt their first win against Việt Nam 1 at Hà Nội's Hàng Đẫy Stadium.

On July 9, the organising board also held a brilliant opening ceremony for the competition, which has come back after almost 13 years.

The ceremony was a harmonious combination of traditional and modern music and dance, imbued with the cultural identity of ASEAN countries along with a light show and fireworks performance.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and General-Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang, along with many other leaders of the Party and State, attended the event.

Representatives of embassies and diplomatic agencies in Việt Nam as well as nearly 10,000 football fans also filled the stadium.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Quang said the tournament was organised with the desire to spread the spirit of solidarity, discipline, dedication and inspiration of football, and to promote friendship between countries in the region and the world, especially between Việt Nam and other nations.

The strong relationship and effective cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam and the police forces of other countries would be tightened and promoted to ensure security and order and to fight and prevent crimes, especially transnational crimes, for the world's peace, security and prosperity.

The minister said that he believes the tournament will be successful, with competitive matches, beautiful goals and memorable moments. The opening event was not only the beginning of a meaningful sports tournament, but also a unique harmony of sports, art and friendship.

In an address at the event, Vice Chairman and Deputy General Director of SHB Đỗ Quang Vinh said: "SHB and T&T are extremely honoured to support the 2025 ASEAN Police Football Open, contributing to strengthening friendship, cooperation and the aspiration to build a peaceful, stable and developed region." VNS