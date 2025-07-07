Politics & Law
Home Sports

Kiptoo, Hoa dominate Cần Thơ’s Vietcombank Mekong Delta Marathon

July 07, 2025 - 14:16
Marathon 

Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa crosses the finish line of the women's 42km category in first place. Photos courtesy of Nexus Media

CẦN THƠ — Kenyan Kiptoo Edwin Yebei and Vietnamese Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa won the top places in the sixth Vietcombank Mekong Delta Marathon on July 6 in Vị Thanh City, Cần Thơ Province.

Kiptoo is a familiar face in the running community in Việt Nam after taking part and winning many events across the country. He proved his power again, finishing first in the men's 42km category in a time of 2hr 32.44min.

 

Kenyan Kiptoo Edwin Yebei won the men's 42km class.

Veteran runner Lê Văn Tuấn came second, with a gap of three minutes behind the winner, while Kebede Guta Nano from Ethiopia was third, clocking a time of 2:40.59.

In the women's race, Hoa easily won in a time of 2:59.25.

Birehan Tinsae Marta from Ethiopia was second on 3:03.36 and Vietnamese Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà third with a time of 3:10.32.

In the 21km categories, national champion and record holder Hoàng Nguyên Thanh won the men's title and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Lan was the female winner.

The organisers presented medals, certificates and bonuses to the top five in the 21km and 42km classes and the top three in the 5km and 10km classes.

 

Runners in cosplay make the marathon more colourful and fun.

The marathon with themed 'Shine Together' featured about 5,000 local and international runners and runners with disabilities.

It was one of the largest sports events in the region. This year, it was an activity to celebrate the merger of Hậu Giang Province, former venue of the tournament, Cần Thơ City and Sóc Trăng Province.

Nguyễn Văn Bảy, director of the Cần Thơ's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said: "The marathon is a playground for sport lovers and an inspiration for all classes of people of all classes and ages.

"Runners not only shine on the routes but also earn certificates from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) for the world's major events. 

"The race is to respond to the national movement to exercise following the example of the great President Hồ Chí Minh.

 

About 5,000 runners took part in the sixth Vietcombank Mekong Delta Marathon

"The event also contributes to introducing to domestic and international friends the economic, cultural and social highlights of the new Cần Thơ City, which offers favourable investment policies for the business community and at the same time popularise the localities' tourism attractions to the world." VNS

