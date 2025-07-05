Bracey shines as Hanoi Buffaloes extend unbeaten streak

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Buffaloes reinforced their top position on the VBA 2025 table with a convincing 93-81 win over the Nha Trang Dolphins at Tây Hồ Gymnasium.

The home team extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches thanks to the impressive debut of new signing DaQuan Bracey, who delivered a standout performance in his first appearance of the season.

In contrast, the visiting Dolphins fielded a strengthened line-up featuring their new frontcourt duo, Mykal Jenkins and Max Allen II. The clash between two strong playoff contenders offered fans a tightly contested first quarter, with both sides exchanging baskets in a back-and-forth battle.

Bracey quickly made his mark with bold drives and three-point shooting, while the Dolphins’ twin towers Jenkins and Allen scored consistently in the paint. The Buffaloes edged ahead 22-21 at the end of the first period.

The hosts took control in the second quarter, utilising fast-break opportunities to widen the gap. Bench players Trần Phi Hoàng Long and Lian Ramiro provided a timely spark, helping push the lead to as much as 13 points at 46-33. The Dolphins responded by increasing their physical presence in the paint, drawing multiple fouls from the Buffaloes’ interior defenders.

However, their efforts were undermined by poor free-throw shooting, converting just six of 14 attempts, and they trailed 46-37 at half-time.

The third quarter saw an early momentum shift as Hanoi’s Tamyrik Fields picked up his fourth personal foul, opening a chance for the Dolphins to close the gap to 49-51. But just as the visitors looked poised to level the game, they suffered a blow when Max Allen was forced off with an injury. His absence left a void in both defence and offence, and the Buffaloes quickly re-established an 8-point lead at 69-61.

The final quarter began with a scoring burst from Vietnamese duo Đinh Thanh Tâm and Tô Ngọc Khánh, who helped double the lead to 15 points (76-61). With the advantage firmly in hand, Bracey and Fields combined to maintain the double-digit buffer. Jaylyn Richardson attempted to rally the Dolphins with 12 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overturn the deficit.

Bracey was named Player of the Game after contributing 30 points, three assists and shooting an impressive 66 per cent from beyond the three point line (4/6). “Tonight’s win means a lot to me,” said Bracey post-game. “I’ve been battling injuries and working hard to come back. I still missed a few free throws and made some mistakes that cost us momentum, so I know I’m not at my best yet. But if I stay healthy, I believe we’ll be a tough team to beat.”

Hanoi continued to showcase their roster depth, with every player seeing action and contributing to the victory. Alongside Bracey and Fields, Lian Ramiro added 16 points while veteran Đinh Thanh Tâm chipped in with nine. For the Dolphins, Richardson’s 26 points led the way in a valiant losing effort.

Despite the result, both teams remain in their respective standings. The Buffaloes hold firm at the top with eight wins, while the Dolphins sit fourth with a 4-4 record. — VNS