Junior chess players head to Malaysia

Chess

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send 143 masters to the 23rd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships 2025 in Malaysia.

The young players will compete against about 300 rivals from 18 countries and regions in rapid, blitz and standard chess categories in age groups for boys and girls ranging from U6 to U20 until July 10 in Penang City.

Among them Vũ Hạo Nhiên, Nguyễn Quang Anh, Lê Nhật Minh, Nguyễn Trường Phúc, Dương Vũ Anh, Nguyễn Quốc Hy, Đinh Nho Kiệt, Nguyễn Nam Kiệt, Đặng Anh Minh, Nguyễn Vũ Bảo Châu, Lê Thái Hoàng Anh, Nguyễn Thiên Ngân, Đặng Lê Xuân Hiền, Bùi Thị Ngọc Chi are title favourites.

Nguyễn Minh Thắng, from the Chess Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, believed that his key players have a good chance of earning top spots.

For the fresh faces, the tournament would help them gain experience and learn a lot from regional rivals, grow up and be better in the future, Thắng said. VNS