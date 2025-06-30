Islanders overcome deficit to beat Wings

Xuân Đăng

HÀ NỘI - The V Islanders fought back from an early deficit to defeat the Ho Chi Minh City Wings 93-83, securing their second home victory of the VBA season.

Despite facing roster difficulties and playing with several second-string players, the guest team from the Philippines delivered a resilient performance to overturn the early advantage held by the Wings.

The Islanders were forced to make significant changes to their starting lineup compared to the previous clash, with only their two import players retained. In contrast, the home side kept their starting five intact, including their new key figure, Trần Quang Duy.

In the first quarter, the Islanders tried to capitalise on home-court advantage with multiple attempts from beyond the arc, but they failed to convert any of their nine three-point shots. The Wings took full advantage, as forward Đậu Trung Kiên combined effectively with Darrius Austin to penetrate the paint and establish a 27-18 lead.

The second quarter saw continued struggles for the Islanders, with substitute guard Algin Andaya unable to make an impact. The Wings extended their lead to as much as 16 points, thanks to several successful three-point efforts. However, the Islanders' import duo gradually closed the gap, trimming the deficit to 43-52 by halftime.

The momentum shifted in the third quarter. After missing early opportunities to extend their lead, the Wings encountered difficulties when Trần Quang Duy was benched after collecting his fourth personal foul. Moments later, centre Darrius Austin followed suit for the same reason. Seizing the opportunity, Andaya and Claude Leymark Canete orchestrated a comeback, pushing the Islanders ahead 63-57 by the end of the period.

In the final quarter, head coach Argel Mendoza took a calculated risk by reintroducing his key players despite their foul trouble. The gamble failed, as Trần Quang Duy fouled out in the opening minute. With their primary playmaker out, the Wings struggled to organise their offence. Lacking a suitable replacement, the visitors eventually succumbed to a 10-point defeat.

Canete, who played a pivotal role in the Islanders’ turnaround, was named Player of the Game with 23 points, seven assists and six steals. “Tonight we didn’t have our best squad available. I had to step up and take responsibility as the main ball-handler,” he said. “In the second half, we stuck to our coach’s plan and played disciplined basketball. It feels amazing to win such a tough match, and I believe this result will drive us forward as a team.”

The comeback victory highlighted the Islanders’ depth and resilience, as they outperformed the Wings despite fielding a rotated squad. With the result, the Islanders improved to two wins and six losses, remaining in sixth place, while the Wings stayed at the bottom of the standings with nine defeats. VNS