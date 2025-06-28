MMA fighter reaches summit with determination

Thanh Hà

Lê Văn Tuần needed only two minutes to claim the prestigious LION Championship mixed martial arts (MMA) belt.

But behind that brief moment was a story of blood, tears and hardship, along with strong support that lifted a former deliveryman to the pinnacle of Việt Nam’s premier martial arts competition.

Tuần left his hometown in the northern province of Cao Bằng, where stable work was hard to come by, and moved to the south in Đồng Nai Province at the age of 22.

Living thousands of kilometres from his family, Tuần supported them by working in a café and a restaurant, and taking motorbike taxi jobs while also pursuing a cooking course.

His diligence and persistence earned him both experience and a modest sum to open a small phở shop.

Once his life stabilised, he had time to nurture his lifelong passion for martial arts.

“Martial arts became my love when I was small. I saw old soldiers in the village practising martial arts, which was so impressive and inspiring,” Tuần said. “Gradually, I fell in love with it and wanted to train to become a martial artist.”

He began training in traditional martial arts at a local dojo after work. Within three months, his talent was clear when he won a provincial title – a moment that pushed him to pursue martial arts seriously.

He later joined the C88 Club and threw himself wholeheartedly into MMA training, understanding that success demanded perseverance and constant effort.

“MMA requires a lot of determination. There is no place for laziness or idleness. You can’t get good results without hard work. Taking part in professional MMA matches is much harder than in other types of martial arts or sports,” Tuần said.

Major milestones

Tuần began making a name for himself in the local MMA scene, most notably during a LION Championship match in 2022, when he nearly knocked out seven-time world Muay Thai champion Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất.

Tuần was a relative unknown compared to Nhất, who was still to be defeated in Việt Nam. Yet it was the underdog who made the strongest impression, landing consecutive strikes that took Nhất down early in the first round.

Việt Nam’s top Muay Thai artist struggled to withstand Tuần’s powerful punches and kicks before being locked on the floor in a rear-naked chokehold – a moment that had thousands of onlookers online and offline holding their breath, believing someone might finally beat Nhất.

But Tuần’s inexperience and Nhất’s composure and technique saw the latter escape the submission and knock Tuần out in the second round.

“That night, I couldn’t sleep. I regretted that I almost strangled Nhất but let him escape,” Tuần said.

“I did well in the first round and followed the strategy, but the protective gear prevented me from tightening the hold. Still, I had to admit that Nhất escaped brilliantly. Not many people could do what he did.”

Tuần said he lost because he got too excited in the second round and didn’t follow the game plan, while his rival was simply too fast and furious.

“It was an unfortunate loss, but I gained valuable experience and lessons that will serve me well in the future,” he said.

Nearly three years later, Tuần had significantly improved. In March, he defeated China’s Mao Xiao Fu by submission at AFC 37.

A month later, he returned to the LION Championship 21 and beat Lê Huy Hoàng, again by submission.

These victories set the stage for his challenge against reigning 56kg men’s champion Phạm Văn Nam at LION Championship 23 on June 14 in Hà Nội.

Combining high kicks with powerful jabs, Tuần – who had just hours to shed 0.6kg or face disqualification – floored Nam and delivered punishing ground-and-pound strikes.

Nam, who had been loud with his trash talk before the match, could only shield his head as Tuần landed powerful punches and elbows. The referee stopped the match and declared Tuần the new champion.

“I had the chance to show what I could do, and I won the belt that many people dream of,” said Tuần, who already has his sights on the 60kg title.

“Winning this belt isn’t the end, but the beginning of a new journey with bigger goals,” said Tuần, whose challenge was accepted by reigning 60kg champion Trần Ngọc Lượng.

Tuần’s talent and determination are well recognised by his coach, Gilberto Bottiglieri, who believes the fighter has a bright future in MMA.

“I’ve been working with Lê Văn Tuần for just under two years. When he first came to my gym, he was on an unlucky losing streak. But from his very first day of training, I knew I had a champion on my hands,” Bottiglieri said.

“I saw raw talent – something that needed polishing like a diamond – to transform him into a fierce, aggressive, high-IQ fighter. That’s exactly what happened. Tuần quickly became the most dominant athlete in a gym full of talented fighters.”

The Brazilian coach found Tuần humble and unassuming, but also the toughest warrior he has ever trained.

His abilities and character, Bottiglieri added, would allow him to compete successfully not only in Việt Nam but anywhere in the world. VNS