PVF win U15 championship, third youth football title of the year

Football
|PVF team receive the trophy and certificate for the champions of the National U15 Football Championship -- Acecook Cup 2025 on August 1 in Hưng Yên Province. — Photos courtesy of VFF
HƯNG YÊN — PVF have proved them the best national football training centre after winning two youth titles within two days on August 1 in Hưng Yên Province.
Their team successfully defended the title of the National U15 Football Championship -- Acecook Cup 2025 after beating Hà Nội FC 2-0 in the final match on their home ground.
The gold-medal match was the second time that the two sides played each other in this tournament.
PVF lost 2-4 to Hà Nội the opening match of the group stage. But in their rematch, things changed.
|Nguyễn Trần Trọng Hiệp (No 7) of PVF scores the only goal of the final match.
PVF were the better team from the beginning, blocking all attempts and threatening Hà Nội's woodwork consecutively.
Nguyễn Trần Trọng Hiệp opened the score with a straight shot in the box in the 31st minute.
Nguyễn Bảo Anh made it 2-0 for the host team 44 minutes later.
Đồng Tháp and Sông Lam Nghệ An shared the third place.
In addition to the title, PVF's players also received individual awards. Phạm Tuấn Kiệt was the MVP while Lê Hoàng Gia Bảo was the Best Goalkeeper.
Hà Nội's Trần Mạnh Quân was the Top Scorer with eight goals.
Earlier on July 31, PVF defeated Thể Công-Viettel 1-0 to lift the National U21 Football Championship trophy in HCM City.
|PVF players celebrate their U21 championship winning.
Trần Vũ Ngọc Tài scored the winning goal of the match in the 22nd minute to seal the victory for his side.
HCM City and Hà Nội grabbed bronze medals.
In late February, PVF also took the gold of the National U19 Football Championship in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province, now HCM City.
Their next target will be the U17 crown as the tournament will be held later this month. If successful, they would make history collecting all of youth football titles of the year. — VNS