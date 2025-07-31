Deputy Minister Hoàng Đạo Cương welcomes U23 team back after their ASEAN championship victory.

HÀ NỘI — The U23 Vietnamese team have returned to Hà Nội after an emotional journey at the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship.

At Nội Bài Airport on Wednesday night, the team were welcomed by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương; leaders from Sports Authority of Việt Nam and representatives from the Vietnam Football Federation.

Deputy Minister Cương presented flowers, extended congratulations and praised the team’s courageous fighting spirit. Coach Kim Sang-sik and his players also received a warm reception from industry leaders and fans present at the airport, as the excitement of football still lingered after the thrilling final match against U23 Indonesia.

In this tournament, Việt Nam showcased impressive form to claim the championship title. This marks the third consecutive time Việt Nam have won the regional tournament, affirming the top position of Vietnamese youth football in Southeast Asia.

This victory also marks a significant milestone in coach Kim’s journey since taking over the Vietnamese national teams. In just over a year, the South Korean coach has brought home two major titles: the ASEAN Cup 2024 and the ASEAN U23 Championship 2025 - both of which were won on foreign soil. VNS