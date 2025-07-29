Yoshimi Yamashita to officiate at 2025 ASEAN Cup in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Yoshimi Yamashita, a leading referee in women's football, has been appointed to oversee matches at the 2025 ASEAN Cup held in Việt Nam.

Yamashita is one of 10 referees and 10 assistants selected by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to officiate the tournament's 16 matches, which will take place at Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province and Lạch Tray Stadium in Hải Phòng City. Born in 1986, she has been a FIFA-accredited referee since 2015 and has participated in numerous international competitions.

Her extensive experience includes officiating at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France and refereeing at both the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics. Other notable referees joining her include Kim Yu-jeong from South Korea and Mu Mingxin from China. Additionally, three Vietnamese officials - referee Nguyễn Mạnh Hải and assistants Nguyễn Trung Hậu and Phan Huy Hoàng - will be part of the officiating team.

Việt Nam has been drawn into Group A, alongside Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia, promising exciting group-stage matches. Group B features the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia and Timor-Leste.

The regional event is scheduled to take place from August 6 to 19, with matches held at Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ and Lạch Tray Stadium in Hải Phòng. Host nation Việt Nam will play all three of their group-stage matches in Việt Trì.

According to the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The winner of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B, and vice versa. —VNS