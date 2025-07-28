Việt Nam win one gold and two bronze medals at IPCA World Chess Championship

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won one gold medal and two bronze medals at the ongoing IPCA World Chess Championship for people with disabilities in Panaji, Goa, India.

In the blitz chess category, Trần Thị Bích Thủy collected the gold medal in the women's wheelchair category, finishing with five points out of nine games. Meanwhile, Đoàn Thu Huyền earned a bronze in the women's disability category with 5.5 points.

In the rapid chess category, Thủy continued her strong performance, adding another bronze medal in the women's wheelchair category to her achievements.

Thủy and Huyền are currently preparing for the final rounds of the standard chess category, which will take place from July 28 to 30.

This year's tournament features 97 players from 18 countries, competing in three categories: standard chess, rapid chess, and blitz chess, with a total prize pool of up to US$15,000.

The event will run until July 31.

Bùi Quang Vũ, head coach of the Vietnamese chess team, said: "The achievements of the Vietnamese players in the rapid and blitz categories are truly encouraging. They reflect the thorough preparation for the tournament as well as the true skill level of the Vietnamese players." VNS