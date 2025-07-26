Minh makes history as first Vietnamese golfer to reach US Junior Amateur finals

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese golfer Nguyễn Anh Minh has achieved a historic milestone by successfully qualifying for the finals of the 2025 US Junior Amateur Championship at Trinity Forest Golf Club in the US.

This accomplishment is not only a personal victory for Minh but also a significant moment for Vietnamese golf.

In the semi-final, Minh faced Qiyou Wu from China. The Vietnamese golfer started strong, leading by five points after just six holes, which created a substantial advantage over his opponent. Despite Wu's efforts to close the gap, Minh maintained his steady performance and closed the match on hole 15 with a victory of 4&3 (leading by four points with three holes remaining), advancing to the finals.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals, Minh showcased composure and poise by defeating American golfer Nicholas Gross with a score of 3&1.

Việt Nam's No 1 golfer will next meet Hamilton Coleman, the American representative, in the final match, scheduled for 7.45pm on July 26 (Vietnamese time).

The US Junior Amateur Championship has gathered 256 young golfers from 32 countries, including many top-ranked players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Established in 1948, the US Junior Amateur is one of the most prestigious junior tournaments in the world, organised by the he United States Golf Association (USGA). It has produced many champions who have gone on to become superstars, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and current world No 1 Scottie Scheffler. VNS